Asheville Mardi Gras reveals 2023 theme during reveal pool party downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The "Big Easy" is coming back to South Slope for the 16th annual Asheville Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras members hosted a theme reveal pool party Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17 at Aloft Asheville Downtown. The 2023 theme will be "Out of this World!" One organizer shared...
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
Huge bear spotted near homes in Landrum caught on camera brings warning from DNR
LANDRUM, S.C. — An Upstate man was shocked this week to see a huge black bear wandering near his home. Zach Clardy told WYFF News 4 he saw and took photos of "what may be the largest back bear in the state." He said the wild encounter happened Thursday...
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery
Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
Supporting Pollinators in Frog Level
They are more than just a pretty space. Gardens with native plants are life support systems. People must have nutritious fruits and vegetables. They cannot survive without pollinators—bees, butterflies, birds, and bats. Pollinators must have species-specific food and nesting sites, which are provided by native flowers, shrubs and trees.
NC Mountain State Fair caps successful year with unlimited rides this weekend
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Mountain State Fair will wrap up this Sunday, Sept. 18, at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. So far, fair officials say attendance has already exceeded last year’s -- even despite a rainout last Saturday, which is typically one of the fair's busiest days.
10 of the Best Family Resorts in the North Carolina Mountains
North Carolina is a versatile state with a lot to offer in terms of cultural diversity, southern food, great beaches, higher education, and history. But the mountains in North Carolina don’t always get the credit they deserve. Namely, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains along the Appalachian Trail.
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina
If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
Celebrate the Annual Monarch Migration in Hendersonville
Mid-September through early October is the best time to watch for migrating monarch butterflies in our area. To celebrate this wondrous natural phenomenon, two educational programs are being hosted in Hendersonville, sponsored by Hendersonville’s Bee City USA program. Estela Romero, international monarch expert and educator from the town of...
Drop off Styrofoam, electronics, batteries & more at this 'Hard to Recycle' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
A Guide to Downtown Franklin
When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home
The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property—a single-family home on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and reared in Asheville. “This has been an...
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
Highly contagious rabbit virus detected for first time in SC after sudden die-off of rabbits in Greenville County
CLEMSON, S.C. — The sudden die-off of feral rabbits in Greenville has prompted a warning from animal health care authorities. The Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center said the dead animals were tested in Columbia and diagnosed with Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type-2 (RHDV2). The diagnosis was confirmed by the...
These Floating HouseBoats Are Available To Stay In Overnight In North Carolina
Head to the small mountain town of Bryson City, over 4 hours away from Charlotte, for a perfect getaway into the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake where you can rent these unique and cozy houseboats right on the water to kick off the end of summer. Only accessible by...
