Jackson County, NC

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Jackson County, NC
Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery

Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Supporting Pollinators in Frog Level

They are more than just a pretty space. Gardens with native plants are life support systems. People must have nutritious fruits and vegetables. They cannot survive without pollinators—bees, butterflies, birds, and bats. Pollinators must have species-specific food and nesting sites, which are provided by native flowers, shrubs and trees.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Moses
10 of the Best Family Resorts in the North Carolina Mountains

North Carolina is a versatile state with a lot to offer in terms of cultural diversity, southern food, great beaches, higher education, and history. But the mountains in North Carolina don’t always get the credit they deserve. Namely, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains along the Appalachian Trail.
ASHEVILLE, NC
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina

If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
BRYSON CITY, NC
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape

If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Celebrate the Annual Monarch Migration in Hendersonville

Mid-September through early October is the best time to watch for migrating monarch butterflies in our area. To celebrate this wondrous natural phenomenon, two educational programs are being hosted in Hendersonville, sponsored by Hendersonville’s Bee City USA program. Estela Romero, international monarch expert and educator from the town of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
A Guide to Downtown Franklin

When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
FRANKLIN, NC
Cats
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home

The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property—a single-family home on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and reared in Asheville. “This has been an...
ASHEVILLE, NC

