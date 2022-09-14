ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK – By now, you’ve probably seen spotted lanternflies. They’re native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they’ve become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what’s being done to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doctors urging people to get

NEW YORK — The new COVID-19 vaccine booster, targeting the most prevalent Omicron variants, is out and coming to a doctor’s office near you!. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday, medical experts are urging people to get this latest booster before the weather changes and an expected fall surge.
EAST ISLIP, NY
Broadway’s Longest-Running Show Is Closing

After nearly 35 years of delighting audiences on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera is closing. The final performance will take place on February 18, when the masked Phantom and the famed falling chandelier will make their last appearance—at least in New York. The show opened in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

