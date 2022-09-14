Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams says New York City could use cruise ships to house influx of migrants
NEW YORK — Another convoy of buses filled with asylum seekers arrived Friday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and, in an exclusive interview, Mayor Eric Adams said cruise ships could be a potential solution to the housing crisis. Adams revealed the plan during an interview on CBS2’s new...
Gridlock Alert Days: New York City Department of Transportation announces when to expect the worst traffic across the city
NEW YORK — New York City’s Department of Transportation has released the list of Gridlock Alert Days for the rest of the year. Gridlock Alert Days are days when congestion and slow-moving traffic are expected. The full list of Gridlock Alert Days is as follows:. Monday, September 19,...
Missing Queens boy 12-year-old Luis Osorio found, borough president says
NEW YORK — A missing Queens boy has been found, the borough president says. Police said 12-year-old Luis Osorio, of Far Rockaway, had been missing since Wednesday morning. He was last seen around 8 a.m. near his school, P.S. 43 on Beach 29th Street. Officials said he has mild...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York and New Jersey
NEW YORK – By now, you’ve probably seen spotted lanternflies. They’re native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they’ve become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what’s being done to...
Doctors urging people to get
NEW YORK — The new COVID-19 vaccine booster, targeting the most prevalent Omicron variants, is out and coming to a doctor’s office near you!. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday, medical experts are urging people to get this latest booster before the weather changes and an expected fall surge.
Emotional vigil held for 3 children who police say were drowned by their mother on Coney Island
NEW YORK — An emotional vigil was held Thursday night for three children who police say were drowned by their own mother on Coney Island. Candles were lit and balloons were released along the boardwalk in memory of 3-month-old Oliver, 4-year-old Lilana and 7-year-old Zachary. They were found Monday...
Human remains found at NYC construction site in 2020 ID’d as missing woman Stevie Bates
Skeletal remains that were discovered at a Queens construction site nearly two years ago have been identified as those of a woman who’s been missing for a decade, police said Friday. The remains of Stevie Bates, a 28-year-old homeless woman, were found wrapped in a blanket during an excavation...
Beloved family dog dies after fight with porcupine in backyard of New Jersey home
MONTAGUE, N.J. — A family in New Jersey is mourning the death of their dog after he got into a fight with a porcupine. Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull-mix, got into a fight with the animal on the deck of his family’s home in Sussex County on Sept. 2.
Video shows moped bursting into flames after crashing into side of NYPD cruiser in Queens
NEW YORK — Video shows the moment a suspect fleeing on a moped crashes into the side of a police cruiser in Queens, causing it to burst into flames. Police say the suspect was the only one hurt, suffering minor injuries. Police video reveals the dramatic moment officers pull...
Broadway’s Longest-Running Show Is Closing
After nearly 35 years of delighting audiences on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera is closing. The final performance will take place on February 18, when the masked Phantom and the famed falling chandelier will make their last appearance—at least in New York. The show opened in New York...
