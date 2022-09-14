Read full article on original website
A.D
3d ago
AMEN! You don't know what people would do if given the chance to but we do know what happens if they can't.
Reply(1)
6
donna
3d ago
No! Businesses need to know what employees they hire. No one needs to hire a murderer that got released. No one needs to hire a thief. Once again this hiding people’s records are not going to end up well.
Reply(12)
3
Related
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While...
wdac.com
Crackdown On Those Pushing Fentanyl
HARRISBURG – Carbon County Rep. Doyle Heffley introduced legislation that creating stiffer criminal penalties for anyone who knowingly or intentionally manufactures or sells fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs. Under the bill, anyone convicted of manufacturing or selling fentanyl would be subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. Last year, there were over 5,400 overdose deaths in PA– a 6% increase from the prior year. Fentanyl is not only deadly to those who ingest it, but many first responders have suffered overdoses after inadvertently being exposed to the drug. House Bill 2820 is expected to be referred to the House Judiciary Committee for review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norristown Times Herald
Guest column: Pennsylvania’s State Prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. Right now, the commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues
(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
Pennsylvania representative proposes bill to allow self-exclusion from alcohol purchases
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A local lawmaker came up with an idea to help people struggling with alcohol addiction after experiencing it first-hand. “Over the past year or so, I have, unfortunately, struggled with alcohol addiction,” said Representative Matt Dowling. Speaking from experience, Rep. Dowling, who represents Fayette...
Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society
We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aclupa.org
A new look at Pennsylvania bail data
Last year, we released a report about the misuse of cash bail across the commonwealth. Broken Rules: How Pennsylvania Courts Use Cash Bail to Incarcerate People Before Trial examined bail data from 2016-17 (the most recent data available) in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. The report uncovered an epidemic of magisterial district judges (MDJs) setting unaffordable cash bail that led to the pretrial incarceration of countless Pennsylvanians.
Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Pennsylvania gubernatorial race: Republican candidate Doug Mastriano campaigns in Drexel Hill
With just 54 days to go until November 8, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stopped in Drexel Hill, Delaware County Thursday, campaigning with former US Senator Rick Santorum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal judge weighs New Hampshire's 'divisive concepts' law
(The Center Square) – A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging a New Hampshire law that limits how teachers discuss racism and discrimination in the classroom. The lawsuit, filed by the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, seek to overturn the so-called "divisive concepts" law that prohibits teaching about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
wdac.com
Measure Impacts PA License Plates
HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
Bill from Bucks County lawmaker would require mandatory jail time for illegal gun possession
A Pennsylvania lawmaker from Bucks County is introducing a bill that would require mandatory minimum prison sentences for anyone convicted of illegally carrying a firearm.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 19