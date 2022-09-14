Read full article on original website
Related
FOX21News.com
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they received the phone call that their dog had been found after months in the wild. “The fact that she survived on her own in the Colorado wilderness is epic,” Taylor Salazar,...
FOX21News.com
Vets, community welcome Camp Hale monument possibility
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers continue to push for a new national monument in the state, at Camp Hale. Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet asked President Joe Biden to make it happen. The Washington Post is now reporting the president...
FOX21News.com
Polis talks with parents of Christian Glass, 911 caller killed by deputy
DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said Thursday that Polis spoke in private with Sally and Simon Glass and expressed his condolences for their son’s death.
FOX21News.com
Teen diagnosed with rare disease after losing 40 pounds
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Blair Cooper shares that a mother’s instinct and persistence led...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX21News.com
Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A procession and funeral service for fallen Arvada Police Department Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty, was held on Friday. You can watch the full memorial service on FOX31 NOW. Pastor: Vakoff committed to putting ‘others first’. The man...
FOX21News.com
Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman
A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday in Golden. Gabby Easterwood reports. Jon Karroll retires from Special Kids Special Families. Night of Comedy: Boot, Buckles and Chuckles. Bringing the Band Back. Bloom House treatment center ribbon cutting. Economic Update: Housing Opportunity Index.
Comments / 0