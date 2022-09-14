"He was a legend and he will be missed." Eric Jackson, host of GBH Radio’s “Eric in the Evenings,” died Saturday morning. He was 72. “Eric’s great skill as a broadcaster was how he used his warmth and intimate knowledge to connect listeners to the music. He was a legend and he will be missed,” said Anthony Rudel, general manager at GBH Music.

BOSTON, MA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO