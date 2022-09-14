Florida State coach Mike Norvell discusses the 35-31 win over Louisville, his belief in Tate Rodemaker and the Seminoles' gutsy win. “Just so very proud of our football team. We talked about it since we started back in January. It's about the investment, the work, the relationships. We've got a very confident football team in times of adversity because they know they’ve invested work. I thought that tonight, even with the adversity that showed up, guys were down, some guys were not available and didn't make the trip, some of our best football players. Tonight, our guys, they willed themselves to victory. I'm so proud of Tate Rodemaker. I knew we could win with Tate. I knew we could win with Tate. And I've seen it in practice. I've seen him work. I’ve seen so much invest and be prepared for the moment. He got put in a challenging situation on the road. But he just went out there and responded there in the second half. It is just an incredible example for what this team is built on.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO