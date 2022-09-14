Read full article on original website
FSU to be without starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett vs. Louisville
Florida State will be without one of its defensive veterans for its ACC opener at Louisville Friday night. Starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett will not be available due to an injury. Lovett, one of two fifth-year seniors FSU starts at defensive tackle, suffered the injury late in the Seminoles' win over LSU.
Short-handed FSU pulls out gutsy win at Louisville
Florida State dealt with constant adversity, rallying with its backup quarterback and an avalanche of injuries to pick up a hard-fought ACC win on the road on Friday night. Tate Rodemaker came off the bench to throw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, both to Johnny Wilson, and the Seminoles forced three takeaways to hold off Louisville 35-31. Johnny Wilson caught seven passes for 149 yards, including a 69-yarder as well as touchdowns from 10 and 2 yards.
FSU QB Jordan Travis out for rest of Louisville game with leg injury
Friday night went from bad to much, much worse in one brutal moment for the Florida State football team. With the Seminoles trailing Louisville 21-14 late in the second quarter, quarterback Jordan Travis was sacked while delivering a pass and immediately knew he was in a great deal of pain.
Keys to an FSU victory over Louisville, score predictions
Florida State heads into Friday night's game on the road against Louisville as a slight favorite. The Seminoles are looking to validate their victory against LSU two weeks ago by beating the Cardinals and snapping Louisville's two-game winning streak in the series between the schools. The Seminoles are looking to improve to 3-0 with a winning start to ACC play and continue to build momentum when they return to Tallahassee for a two-game homestand with matchups with Boston College and Wake Forest.
Osceola video: Mike Norvell on victory over Louisville on Friday
Florida State coach Mike Norvell discusses the 35-31 win over Louisville, his belief in Tate Rodemaker and the Seminoles' gutsy win. “Just so very proud of our football team. We talked about it since we started back in January. It's about the investment, the work, the relationships. We've got a very confident football team in times of adversity because they know they’ve invested work. I thought that tonight, even with the adversity that showed up, guys were down, some guys were not available and didn't make the trip, some of our best football players. Tonight, our guys, they willed themselves to victory. I'm so proud of Tate Rodemaker. I knew we could win with Tate. I knew we could win with Tate. And I've seen it in practice. I've seen him work. I’ve seen so much invest and be prepared for the moment. He got put in a challenging situation on the road. But he just went out there and responded there in the second half. It is just an incredible example for what this team is built on.
