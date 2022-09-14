Read full article on original website
Better Warren Buffett Stock: Amazon vs. RH
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has long taken an interest in retail stocks and has often succeeded in the sector. One example is Costco, which he bought more than 20 years ago and sold last year for a massive gain. Today, Buffett holds positions in retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)...
Warren Buffett Loves These 3 Real Estate Sectors: Should You, Too?
Warren Buffett invests in a slew of industries through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). From textiles to insurance to manufacturing to utilities to financial services to real estate, Buffett's focus is on industries with a proven track record of growth, demand, and profitability. When it comes to...
