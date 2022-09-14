ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq reveals worst teammate he ever had in NBA

Shaquille O’Neal clashed with Penny Hardaway, beefed with Steve Nash over a TV show (yes, really), and even came to physical blows with Kobe Bryant. But there is one specific teammate who was even worse than all those guys for O’Neal. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal...
NBA
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s been said before, but that’s only because all truisms have: Father Time is undefeated. Even professional athletes cannot escape his grasp. At times, it can be difficult to watch our favorite NBA players age of their primes. On the other hand, it’s inevitable. NBA players can seem...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James speaks out against punishment for Suns owner

LeBron James spoke out via Twitter on Wednesday to voice his dissatisfaction with the punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was the target of a workplace misconduct investigation. The league concluded its investigation and on Tuesday announced punishment for Sarver. The 60-year-old owner was suspended one year and fined $10 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics already scouting 1 very notable phenom

Forget Denny’s because the Boston Celtics are going for an early bird special of their own. Celtics GM Brad Stevens was spotted in Europe this week scouting out top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama (among other players). “We’re paying attention,” said Stevens of his visit during an interview...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant to Golden State would have been terrible for the NBA | What's Wright?

Steph Curry, in an interview with the Rolling Stones, said that the Warriors were not only in talks to bring Kevin Durant back to Golden State, the reigning Finals Champion would have been excited to play alongside his former teammate again. Nick Wright explains why this would have been terrible for the league, and why he's glad it didn't happen.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

