NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit announce broadcast schedule for 2022-23
Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 69 regular-season contests with 58 games slated for BSD and 11 on Bally Sports Detroit Extra (BSD EXTRA). The popular announce team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond return to call...
NHL
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
NHL
WOLF GETS THE NOD
Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames face off against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic. Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has confirmed Dustin Wolf will get the start and will go the distance this evening against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
NHL
2022 Young Stars Classic Preview
The schedule, the roster, the opponents, where to watch, and much more!. The Winnipeg Jets return to Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic this week, with the young roster set to play three games in four days against the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Calgary Flames. All games will...
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons the Avalanche Will Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
With the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL regular season mere weeks away, the preseason hype machines have roared to life. A number of teams – such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators – navigated busy offseasons rife with significant trades and free-agent signings, giving their fanbases license to get lost in Stanley Cup daydreams.
NHL
Blue Jackets fall to Red Wings in Traverse City
Johnson, Marchenko score in 5-2 setback against Detroit that drops record to 1-1 The Blue Jackets saw their record at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., fall to 1-1 this year as Columbus dropped a 5-2 decision to Detroit on Friday afternoon. Game in a Paragraph. One...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 in OT in Rookie Faceoff Opener
The Ducks could not hold a third-period lead in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament opener, falling 3-2 in overtime to the host San Jose Sharks. Gage Alexander stopped 28-of-31 shots for Anaheim in a strong goaltending performance, highlighted by a couple of breakaway saves in the second period. "I thought he...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Panthers season preview: Tkachuk adds grit to talented team
Forward's edgy style, experience of new coach Maurice key to taking next step. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.
NHL
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
"I view that as kind of a jumping-off point for this season," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a wide-ranging interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena on Thursday. "People ask, 'Well, what are you looking for?' Just really continued growth. I mean, the game's never been in a better place than it is currently. We had record revenues last year in a year that was still impacted by COVID, so we're thinking the future's really bright, and it starts now."
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes. "I guess they're feeling good - and I feel good, to be...
NHL
Hall Sees Plenty of Potential as New Season Approaches
"I think he's really excited. I only got to spend five minutes with him [on Wednesday] while he was lifting. We're going to sit down [Friday] a little more in earnest," said Montgomery. "But I know that he texted me during the summer before [David] Krejci re-signed, 'is Krejci coming back?' So, I think he's pretty excited."
NHL
Bertholet looking to make the most of his opportunity
Manitoba product thrilled to earn invitation to Jets Rookie Camp. Any day a player can put on a National Hockey League team's jersey is a good day, but when that jersey is emblazoned with the Winnipeg Jets logo, and that player is from Manitoba, it's even sweeter. That's the experience...
NHL
Duggan: Prospects Group 'Setting the Tone for Our Organization' | FEATURE
The New Jersey Devils rookies carry a big responsibility. They will be the group of players that set the tone as the 2022-23 hockey season is on the horizon. The prospects will travel to Buffalo this afternoon and are set to play their first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday. It will be the first time a Devils jersey is pulled on for a competitive game since the season closed out last April.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Pre-Game Report
The Oilers face the Jets in their opening contest of the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies open their 2022 Young Stars Classic exhibition schedule against the Winnipeg Jets Rookies on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC. You can stream...
NHL
Islanders Open 2022-23 Season With Rookie Camp
The Islanders kicked off on-ice work for rookies and prospects at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders kicked off the on-ice portion of rookie camp on Thursday morning, with 25 players skating on the first day. 2022 draft picks Isaiah George, Matthew Maggio and Daylan Kuefler were joined...
NHL
Maple Leafs focused, confident in changing Stanley Cup Playoff narrative
Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly return to the Toronto Maple Leafs this season after another disappointing loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, eager to write a new story with a happy ending. "I think it's a proof of confidence in our group, and I think it's...
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
Isak Rosen smiled when Seth Appert brought up the improvement the forward has already displayed since development camp in July. "You can tell he knows it," Appert said. "He has put in a ton of work just in the two months since we saw him." Rosen, the 14th-overall pick in...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
