KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday; DNR encourages hunters to make a plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging hunters to make a plan for archery deer season which opens on Saturday. The DNR wants hunters to consider safety, hunting regulations, chronic waste disease and additional steps that are needed to process their deer. Hunters...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
mprnews.org
Slight severe risk Saturday for central Minnesota, marginal in the Twin Cities.
It’s a garden variety rainfall pattern around most of Minnesota overnight into early Saturday. But the next low-pressure wave moving into Minnesota Saturday has the potential to spark a few strong to possibly severe cells. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a slight risk zone for severe storms across most...
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
mprnews.org
Flood watch for northeast Minnesota; spotty rain coverage for the Twin Cities.
Heavy rainfall is in the air for parts of northeast Minnesota through Friday. Our slow-moving soggy weather system is focusing the heaviest rainfall zone across northeast Minnesota. More spotty coverage brings a chance of occasional rain and thunder to the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota through this weekend. A flood...
townandtourist.com
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
Minnesota Poll: Walz approval at 52%, leads Jensen in governor’s race
MINNEAPOLIS — With less than two months until Election Day on Nov. 8, incumbent Minnesota Governor Tim Walz maintains a lead over Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen, according to a new KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. However, more than 10% of voters are still undecided. WHO ARE YOU...
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota DNR asking for your input on proposed fishing regulations
The Minnesota DNR is looking for residents’ opinions on proposed experimental and special fishing regulations for 2023. They would impact walleye, panfish, trout, and pike on specific lakes in counties including Aitkin, Itasca, and Beltrami, among others. For those proposed regulations, Click Here. Comments are accepted through October 17...
Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run
ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials are urging safety for motorcyclists and motorists along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers for this Saturday's 2022 Fall Flood Run. Thousands of riders take the annual scenic ride on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Saturday's official start and end of the motorcycle fundraiser begins...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases continue to fall, with the latest 7-day average sitting at 566 as of Sept. 13 – almost half what it was two weeks earlier. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven...
Path cleared for Xcel Energy to build Minnesota's largest solar plant in Becker
Xcel Energy's plans to build one of the nation's largest solar plants in Becker received final approval Thursday from Minnesota utility regulators. Sherco Solar will be the largest solar development in the Upper Midwest and the project is a key component of the utility's goal to triple the amount of solar on its Upper Midwest system by 2028, according to Xcel.
knsiradio.com
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
fox9.com
New Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum design, timeline announced
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum has announced renderings of a proposed new $33 million facility that would increase its campus to 40,000 square-feet across 32 acres. According to its site, the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum is the main wing of the Military Historical Society of...
fox9.com
Medical cannabis maker sues Minnesota, alleges ‘irrational discrimination’ over THC edibles
(FOX 9) - In the wake of THC edibles being made legal by the Minnesota Legislature last session, one manufacturer in the state’s medical cannabis program has filed a lawsuit claiming it's being unfairly subjected to regulations that others aren’t – for the exact same products. Vireo...
boreal.org
National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
willmarradio.com
Taiwan plans to buy 2.7 billion dollars in Minnesota corn and soybeans
(St. Paul, MN) -- Taiwan plans to buy two-point-seven-billion dollars in corn and soybean products from Minnesota farmers. Governor Tim Walz and state officials on Thursday met with members of Taiwan’s agriculture industry to sign Letters of Intent outlining the purchases. State Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen says Taiwan and Minnesota have a strong history of agricultural trade, and these agreements build on that foundation. He says the state looks forward to opening up more trade opportunities for farmers and food and ag companies in the future. Taiwan is Minnesota’s sixth largest export market.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
