Tucson, AZ

Eastern Progress

What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats' game against North Dakota State at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 8 p.m., FS1), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. DEMANDS ON DE LAURA. Jayden de Laura doesn't have to play a great game for Arizona to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Men's basketball 2022-23 schedule released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men's basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball recruiting: Washington Gatorade Player of the Year Sarah Wright commits, No. 3 player from the class of 2024 Ella McDowell takes an official visit

The recruiting game never stops. Arizona softball will sign a new class in November that consists of three pitchers and an infielder. Now, it's time for the class of 2024, which is just now able to have contact with coaches. It's off to a good start for Caitlin Lowe, Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, and Lauren Lappin.
TUCSON, AZ
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​"Totally Incompetent" and "Rotten" "Bozos"

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as "totally incompetent," "rotten," "bozos" and called to "clean house" of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest

Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase

Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona's minimum wage will go up in the new year. That's because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Soaked and stung: Mosquitoes and black beetles in Tucson

Students itched, scratched, cried and hopscotched around campus in soaked shoes as the semester started. The first week of school was marked with monsoons and mosquito bites for many students and opportunities for a little water mischief. Members of the Aggie House, a student-run residence on North Euclid Avenue, sat...
TUCSON, AZ
