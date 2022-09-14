Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Eastern Progress
‘It has to be about us’: Arizona Wildcats look inward as they brace for Bison
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch began his Thursday media briefing by reading off items from North Dakota State’s résumé. It’s something to behold:. The Bison have a 151-12 record since 2011 — 144-9 if you exclude the ’20 COVID season. They have won nine FCS...
Eastern Progress
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against North Dakota State at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 8 p.m., FS1), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. DEMANDS ON DE LAURA. Jayden de Laura doesn’t have to play a great game for Arizona to...
Eastern Progress
Arizona-North Dakota State storylines: On how the matchup came to be, the UA’s ‘Turnover Sword’ and Cats’ most improved player
The Star presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. The game will air on FS1. A scheduling service, an auction and an opportunity: How the UA-NDSU matchup came to be. The question...
Eastern Progress
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-North Dakota State press conference
Following a home-opening loss to Mississippi State, the Arizona Wildcats look to finish the nonconference schedule with a winning record, when they host the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) for another late night at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his usual pregame press conference at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball recruiting: Washington Gatorade Player of the Year Sarah Wright commits, No. 3 player from the class of 2024 Ella McDowell takes an official visit
The recruiting game never stops. Arizona softball will sign a new class in November that consists of three pitchers and an infielder. Now, it’s time for the class of 2024, which is just now able to have contact with coaches. It’s off to a good start for Caitlin Lowe, Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, and Lauren Lappin.
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. North Dakota State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: North Dakota State 2-0; Arizona 1-1 After a two-game homestand, the North Dakota State Bison will be on the road. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State will be strutting in after a victory while Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Eastern Progress
High school football picks: Salpointe Catholic opens home slate against big, bad Basha
PHOENIX THUNDERBIRD (1-1) at Amphitheater (0-1) Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road. What to expect: Amphi fell to Flowing Wells 28-7 to begin the season, but returns home to host a Phoenix Thunderbird team fresh off a 56-7 win over El Mirage Dysart. The Panthers will improve this week, but fall short. Call it 34-20.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
AZFamily
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ
Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids in the car. Deputies say 19-year-old Alma Rodriguez Dominguez was speeding above 100 miles per hour with two kids and migrants in the car. Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Soaked and stung: Mosquitoes and black beetles in Tucson
Students itched, scratched, cried and hopscotched around campus in soaked shoes as the semester started. The first week of school was marked with monsoons and mosquito bites for many students and opportunities for a little water mischief. Members of the Aggie House, a student-run residence on North Euclid Avenue, sat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
Comments / 0