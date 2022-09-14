The PNW Events Management team is transforming The Great Hall at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex into a private event and conference venue!. This beautiful, state-of-the-art facility has been underutilized and will now serve as a profit stream of external revenue for PNW. This includes the addition of a three-way liquor license. The Events Management team will fill the space with corporate meetings and conferences throughout the week and private events such as weddings and other celebrations on the weekends. Ahead of any official marketing or sales efforts, the market has shown a demand for the utilization of this space and other areas on our beautiful Westville campus.

