The Great Hall Events and Conference Center at PNW
The PNW Events Management team is transforming The Great Hall at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex into a private event and conference venue!. This beautiful, state-of-the-art facility has been underutilized and will now serve as a profit stream of external revenue for PNW. This includes the addition of a three-way liquor license. The Events Management team will fill the space with corporate meetings and conferences throughout the week and private events such as weddings and other celebrations on the weekends. Ahead of any official marketing or sales efforts, the market has shown a demand for the utilization of this space and other areas on our beautiful Westville campus.
PNW’s Intramural Sports Program celebrates 70 years
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Intramural Sports Program with Intramural Day on September 21. The intramurals program, which offers something for everyone, has been a staple at the university since 1952. “Intramurals provide recreational fun for everyone,” says Matt Dudzik, assistant athletic director of...
