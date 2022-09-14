ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing.  However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee. Some […] The post Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Business
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
KTLO

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK  Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas gets approval for electric vehicle charging plan

Arkansas drivers could see more charging stations start popping up along major travel corridors as soon as next summer. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced early approval of plans from 34 states, along with Puerto Rico, to implement their individual parts of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide now available online

Arkansans now have a tool to help them cut through the election noise -- the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide. Published by the Public Policy Center since 2004, the nonpartisan voter guide details each proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and provides a snapshot of what supporters and opponents are saying.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Arkansas receives approval for $54.1 million EV grant

Along with 34 other states, Arkansas is now approved for the funding which will go towards installing charging along the Department of Transportation’s Designated EV Corridors. The plan by the DOT will have charging stations every 50 miles along interstates 30,40, and 49 with four charging ports per station....
KATV

Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kasu.org

Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones

On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana

Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
FORT SMITH, AR

