San Angelo, TX

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer

This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Style Has A New San Angelo Address

I'm not an avid shopper. Lately, I usually just shop online. When I do go out, I'm usually a get in, get what I want, and get out kind of shopper. So, I'm just as surprised as anyone that I found a new store here in San Angelo that really captured my attention.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing

When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest

On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo's Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary

The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.

Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/

