San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer
This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
How Is San Angelo Celebrating National Guacamole Day?
Are you a fan of the substance known as Guacamole? If so, then today is your day for today is Guacamole Day. If you are not aware, guacamole is made from a special kind of fruit known as an avocado which grows in Mexico and Central America. Fun fact, they are chock full of Vitamin K and Vitamin B.
Attention San Angelo Children of the Corn…The Maze is Back
There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
La Niña Is Sticking Around…What Does It Mean For San Angelo?
La Niña is a weather phenomenon characterized by cooler water in the equatorial Pacific. It is the opposite of Niño which means warmer than average water temperatures in the Pacific. Even though that is a long way from San Angelo, both have a tremendous impact on our weather.
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
Style Has A New San Angelo Address
I'm not an avid shopper. Lately, I usually just shop online. When I do go out, I'm usually a get in, get what I want, and get out kind of shopper. So, I'm just as surprised as anyone that I found a new store here in San Angelo that really captured my attention.
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest
On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary
The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.
Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
