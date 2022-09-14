Of all the achievements that Roger Federer has notched during his stellar tennis career, his 19 consecutive ATP Fans’ Favourite awards are particularly telling. The accolades are not remotely as consequential as his 20 Grand Slam titles (the third-most ever) or the 310 weeks he spent ranked No. 1 in the world (the second-most ever). The Fans’ Favourite award is essentially an annual popularity contest. Still, Federer’s routine collection of the prize in an era replete with likable players reflects the adulation that has trailed him throughout his career. Over the past few seasons, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic may have broken Federer’s most impressive records, weakening his “greatest of all time” bona fides. But Federer, who today announced that he will retire after this year’s Laver Cup, remains the most beloved men’s player in the history of the sport. That is his legacy.

