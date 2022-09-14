ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Serving up beef at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s no shortage of activity at Minnehaha Country Club. Pro-Am events are underway at the Sanford International and the players won’t go hungry. “We are serving the prime rib sandwiches,” South Dakota...
B102.7

Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends

Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
invisiblepeople.tv

Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls

Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
KELOLAND TV

Fall weather will arrive in KELOLAND next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By the looks of the forecast, things will go from summer to fall as we go through next week. Summer has held across KELOLAND in the month of September, but things will definitely cool next week. Temperatures through this weekend will remain above average...
KELOLAND TV

Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
KELOLAND TV

Bringing the largest industry into Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Students in South Dakota’s largest city are now able to take courses about the state’s largest industry. Agricultural education is being offered for the first time this year in the Sioux Falls School District. Class is in session at the CTE academy, and...
Madison Daily Leader

Tire Motive and Jack's Service

One of Madison’s family-owned businesses, Tire Motive, is expanding its family after announcing a merger with Jack’s Service on Sept. 8. Following the derecho on May 12 and two subsequent storms, the building for Jack’s Service on the west side of Madison was almost completely demolished.
B102.7

What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?

The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
dakotanewsnow.com

Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
KELOLAND TV

City of Vermillion buys land for future use

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Vermillion announced via news release that they have successful bid for one of three tracts of land from the Stanley Prentis Munger Family Trust that were auctioned off on Thursday. Tract 3, which the City purchased, consists of about 50 acres of...
KELOLAND TV

Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
