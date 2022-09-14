Read full article on original website
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WTOP
Rockville restaurant makes magazine’s national top 50 list
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding a small restaurant in a Montgomery County, Maryland, strip mall. It’s the result of Z&Z Manoushe Bakery in Rockville being named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants. “We were shocked,” said co-owner Danny Dubbaneh. Since Bon Appétit’s...
Overheard In D.C.: Formerly Known As DILF
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WTOP
Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street
Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
franchising.com
Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Opens in Northern Virginia
Co-Branded Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Makes Debut in D.C. Market. September 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Northern Virginia, located in Manassas. The new co-branded location provides...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall
If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
storereporter.com
Falafel, FAO Schwarz, Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning
D.C. food truck District Falafel will open next month outside Westfield Montgomery mall, where owner Mohammad Badah is taking over the onetime Fu Shing space near Corner Bakery and Ledo Pizza. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the seven-year-old business. “During the pandemic, I brought my food truck to this area and the community really supported me,” Badah says. “So when I decided to open a local family restaurant, I wanted to do it here.” While the food truck focused on falafel, lamb and chicken gyros, the new place will offer a more expansive menu with salads, hummus, shawarma, vegetarian wraps, kofta, baklava and gluten-free items. The restaurant will be halal, so there won’t be any booze. This will be the second new halal restaurant to open in our area this year, following the recent debut of Naz’s on Rockville Pike.
Fryer’s Roadside Purchased by All Set, Money Muscle BBQ Owners
All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ owners Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer have purchased Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave., according to an announcement. The restaurant was recently placed for sale with an asking price of $150,000, according to The MoCo Show. “Chef Ed...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
themunchonline.com
820B S. WASHINGTON ST. #227
Wonderful Studio Condo in Old Town! - Living room and Dining room with pantry. Wood floors. Updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Closet space. Laundry shared in each building. Exercise room and bike storage in building 906. Grills and picnic tables outside. Just blocks from King St and...
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 16-18
WASHINGTON — Enjoy the very last summer days and ring in fall with a few exciting weekend events across the DMV!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Fall Festivals are here
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. The fun only picks up as summer turns to fall in our area. Maybe you are new to the area or just need...
theburn.com
Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg
Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
Pull Up a Stool at the 5 Most Beautiful Bars in Washington, DC
When we talk about the most beautiful bars in Washington, D.C., what we’re talking about is the bar in the bar, the place behind which the bartenders work. What you’re looking at when you’re seated on your stool. Atmosphere matters. Lighting is extremely important. Some of these places are bright, some are dark. All are appropriate for the space.
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Wendy’s at Dave Thomas Circle Gets a Mural Makeover
Drivers at the intersection of New York Ave, Florida Ave, and First Street NE can check out a mural in progress the next time they’re stuck in traffic. Artists are currently painting a massive fresco on the facade of the former Wendy’s as part of the DC Walls Festival, in collaboration with the NoMa BID and NPR. Passersby can watch the painting in action until September 17. Here’s a look at the process:
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
arlnow.com
Listing of the Day: 1300 Army Navy Drive #822 (Arlington)
Noteworthy: This property features 2 balconies and lots of upgrades throughout the residence. Welcome to this corner unit at Horizon House! Walk to Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, and the Metro! This residence tops out at 1,255 square feet and features a dramatic living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead out to a wrap-around balcony. The open kitchen provides a great entertaining space and it looks out over the dining and living space.
In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Frances Tiafoe sat quietly behind a makeshift podium situated just a few steps away from the courts on which he once practiced hour after hour as he honed his tennis skills. The post In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17
Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
