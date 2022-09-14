Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome
Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
Bakersfield Channel
L7’s Donita Sparks talks about ‘hot in Bakersfield’ moment, beauty pageant sashes
(KERO) — Sometimes a band's success can't be measured in album sales. L.A.-based L7 is a case in point. Even though their albums never reached platinum certified status, L7's influence far outweighs that. The influence extends to other genres too as Prodigy covered “Fuel My Fire” on their 1997...
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: SSL opens play, Liberty posts big win; Tehachapi and Centennial still undefeated
With the majority of Kern County schools still two weeks away from their league openers, the seven-team South Sequoia League got an early start this week. And based on a preseason poll of SSL coaches, there were no surprises, with the predicted top-three finishers — Kennedy, Wasco and Chavez — all posting victories.
delanonow.com
What residents in Delano NEED to know
There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Thomas shames candidates for running
On Sept. 8, The Californian summarized Bill Thomas’ statements on the Kern Community College District Board elections in an article titled “Thomas questions Scrivner family politics.” During a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bakersfield College’s new Science and Engineering Building, the retired Republican Congressman shamed John Antonaros — chief of staff for County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — for having the audacity to run in an open election for a KCCD seat currently held by Democrat Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
KGET 17
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
Valley Plaza Dave & Buster's brings job opportunities to Bakersfield
Bakersfield is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s. The popular restaurant is currently under construction and hiring for 150 positions, including servers, hosts, and game technicians.
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi apples season is here
Apple season is here and Pulford Appletree Orchard, the largest grower in the Tehachapi area, is now open for the season. The currently featured apple variety is Gala, which will be followed over the September-to-October season by Jonhathan, Jonagold, Empire, Red and Golden Delicious, Melrose, Braeburn, Mutsu, the ever-popular Granny Smith, Goldbush, Fuji, Winesap and finally Rome apples.
kvpr.org
A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy
This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming
DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
Dignity Health holds two hiring events in Bakersfield
Dignity Health held hiring events at Memorial and Mercy Hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday. Dignity is looking to hire for multiple positions.
theloopnewspaper.com
What's Up in Stallion Springs?
Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield announces pair of road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
FFX: Week 5 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record. This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for […]
thesungazette.com
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
theloopnewspaper.com
Good fortune for Tehachapi – meet the new owner of the Great Wall restaurant
A culinary makeover from the inside out has taken place at the Great Wall Chinese restaurant over at 807 Tucker Rd., Ste. F., in Tehachapi. A new family has taken over all operations and tasty new menu items are now available. The friendly and humble Kaibin Chen (K.B.) – who...
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
