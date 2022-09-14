ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome

Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

What residents in Delano NEED to know

There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Thomas shames candidates for running

On Sept. 8, The Californian summarized Bill Thomas’ statements on the Kern Community College District Board elections in an article titled “Thomas questions Scrivner family politics.” During a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bakersfield College’s new Science and Engineering Building, the retired Republican Congressman shamed John Antonaros — chief of staff for County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — for having the audacity to run in an open election for a KCCD seat currently held by Democrat Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: Tehachapi apples season is here

Apple season is here and Pulford Appletree Orchard, the largest grower in the Tehachapi area, is now open for the season. The currently featured apple variety is Gala, which will be followed over the September-to-October season by Jonhathan, Jonagold, Empire, Red and Golden Delicious, Melrose, Braeburn, Mutsu, the ever-popular Granny Smith, Goldbush, Fuji, Winesap and finally Rome apples.
TEHACHAPI, CA
kvpr.org

A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy

This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming

DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
DELANO, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

What's Up in Stallion Springs?

Do not miss this informational in-person community meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the CSD Boardroom. Meet with Kern County leaders for a discussion about Measure K: Kern County’s Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure that will be on our November ballot. The measure addresses the future of these services.
STALLION SPRINGS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield announces pair of road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

FFX: Week 5 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record. This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
VISALIA, CA

