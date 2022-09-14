CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is beginning a new game this weekend as part of its offerings under the WyoLotto banner. The state’s lottery is launching a keno game at 5 a.m. Sunday to be offered at all lottery locations across Wyoming, with draws to be held every four minutes and a grand prize of $200,000 available. Keno — a game which involves picking a set of up to 10 numbers, usually ranging from 1 to 80, with the aim that they match with randomly drawn numbers to win — is a lottery game that is already offered in numerous states across the country.

