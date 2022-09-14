ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming’s mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
9News

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
COLORADO STATE
WyoFile

Looming rail strike threatened Wyoming economy, coal industry

UPDATE—Unions reached a tentative agreement in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 to avoid a nationwide railroad strike, which represented a potential threat to Wyoming’s economy and coal industry. Members of all 12 unions involved in the bargain still must ratify the proposed agreements in coming weeks.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Farmers And Ranchers Have ‘Tougher Than Ever’ Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the start of the growing season, many farmers and ranchers in Wyoming were looking at rising commodity prices and expecting to maybe have a good year. Then, as the cost of fertilizer, fuel, cattle feed and freight weighed on their businesses, the margins those high commodity prices would have produced began to slim.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of “natural” wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Lottery launching keno game Sunday as lottery branches out into bars, other businesses

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is beginning a new game this weekend as part of its offerings under the WyoLotto banner. The state’s lottery is launching a keno game at 5 a.m. Sunday to be offered at all lottery locations across Wyoming, with draws to be held every four minutes and a grand prize of $200,000 available. Keno — a game which involves picking a set of up to 10 numbers, usually ranging from 1 to 80, with the aim that they match with randomly drawn numbers to win — is a lottery game that is already offered in numerous states across the country.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Despite recent rain, most of Wyoming remains under drought

CASPER, Wyo. — Despite some rain storms in recent weeks, most of Wyoming is still experiencing some level of drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Thursday. Over the past month, the state experienced some monsoonal rain “and four weak storm systems tried to bring cooler...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan Delivers Resignation Letter To Governor

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan submitted his resignation letter on Thursday to Gov. Mark Gordon, bringing an official end to his more than four-year term. Although he originally said he would run for a second term, Buchanan accepted a district court...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy