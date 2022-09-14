Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon: Wamsutter, Wyoming Is Ground Zero For Hydrogen Power; Williams To Invest $300 Million
WAMSUTTER — Hydrogen is getting some attention in Wyoming. A new initiative by Williams, an energy company that handles about a third of the natural gas in America, is researching into producing hydrogen production as a clean energy source, and it’s using its existing infrastructure in Wamsutter in Sweetwater County for this research.
Douglas Budget
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt
Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming's mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
9News
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
Looming rail strike threatened Wyoming economy, coal industry
UPDATE—Unions reached a tentative agreement in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 to avoid a nationwide railroad strike, which represented a potential threat to Wyoming’s economy and coal industry. Members of all 12 unions involved in the bargain still must ratify the proposed agreements in coming weeks.
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
Editor's Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It's just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season's opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmers And Ranchers Have ‘Tougher Than Ever’ Year
At the start of the growing season, many farmers and ranchers in Wyoming were looking at rising commodity prices and expecting to maybe have a good year. Then, as the cost of fertilizer, fuel, cattle feed and freight weighed on their businesses, the margins those high commodity prices would have produced began to slim.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders
Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of "natural" wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming's top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Lottery launching keno game Sunday as lottery branches out into bars, other businesses
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is beginning a new game this weekend as part of its offerings under the WyoLotto banner. The state’s lottery is launching a keno game at 5 a.m. Sunday to be offered at all lottery locations across Wyoming, with draws to be held every four minutes and a grand prize of $200,000 available. Keno — a game which involves picking a set of up to 10 numbers, usually ranging from 1 to 80, with the aim that they match with randomly drawn numbers to win — is a lottery game that is already offered in numerous states across the country.
oilcity.news
Despite recent rain, most of Wyoming remains under drought
CASPER, Wyo. — Despite some rain storms in recent weeks, most of Wyoming is still experiencing some level of drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Thursday. Over the past month, the state experienced some monsoonal rain “and four weak storm systems tried to bring cooler...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan Delivers Resignation Letter To Governor
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan submitted his resignation letter on Thursday to Gov. Mark Gordon, bringing an official end to his more than four-year term. Although he originally said he would run for a second term, Buchanan accepted a district court...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to Join Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will join the Wyoming Education Association and several other districts in its lawsuit recently filed against the State of Wyoming. The SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees finished its meeting this week with an executive session to discuss the situation...
