DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
College Football News
Duke vs North Carolina A&T Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV
Duke vs North Carolina A&T prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Duke (2-0), North Carolina A&T (0-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
NC State Newsstand: Texas Tech game predictions
NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Friday morning NC...
College Football Odds: Texas Tech vs. NC State prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the NC State Wolfpack. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Tech NC State prediction and pick. This is a fascinating Week 3 game. Both teams have some upside, but no one is sure if either team can realize its potential. Texas Tech and North Carolina State are both mysterious, and this game should give us a better indication of where each team’s season is heading.
FSU Football offers 2024 Edge Solomon Williams
Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day junior edge Solomon Williams on Wednesday evening. Williams mentioned FSU area recruiter, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, when sharing news of the offer. Fuller watched Williams on Friday. "I talked to Coach Fuller today," Williams said. "During the phone call, he extended the offer."
Tennessee to be without defensive starter against Akron
Tennessee will be without one of its starting cornerbacks for Saturday night’s game against Akron. The Vols announced ahead of kickoff that Warren Burrell was among the players who would be unavailable against the Zips at Neyland Stadium, along with cornerback/punt returner Dee Williams, linebacker Kwauze Garland and offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford. Head coach Josh Heupel likely will address the situation after the game, but Burrell is believed to be dealing with a shoulder injury.
Wake Forest Football vs. Liberty - Demon Deacon Digest Staff Picks
Here's a look at our staff picks for tomorrow afternoon's contest at Truist Field as the Demon Deacons host Liberty. In my film review this week, my thoughts on the Flames’ play so far this season can be summed up with one word: sloppy. While the defense has forced a ton of turnovers so far, just too many of them seem to be silly mistakes from the opposing offense for me to expect it to continue, especially against an offense as experienced as Wake’s. There’s a lot that would need to have been fixed in practice this week for this to be a close game. I think Wake’s offense puts up big numbers in front of the homecoming crowd, and the Deacs head into the Clemson game at 3-0.
No. 16 NC State’s defense faces test from Texas Tech attack
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s defense has experienced talent. The 16th-ranked Wolfpack will need that to handle Texas Tech’s national-best passing attack on Saturday. The Red Raiders (2-0) are averaging 411 yards passing under first-year coach Joey McGuire. They’re coming off a win against then-No....
