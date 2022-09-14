Here's a look at our staff picks for tomorrow afternoon's contest at Truist Field as the Demon Deacons host Liberty. In my film review this week, my thoughts on the Flames’ play so far this season can be summed up with one word: sloppy. While the defense has forced a ton of turnovers so far, just too many of them seem to be silly mistakes from the opposing offense for me to expect it to continue, especially against an offense as experienced as Wake’s. There’s a lot that would need to have been fixed in practice this week for this to be a close game. I think Wake’s offense puts up big numbers in front of the homecoming crowd, and the Deacs head into the Clemson game at 3-0.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO