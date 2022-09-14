Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Prep Sports Extra: September 16th
This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
New Sports Stadium Will Open in Superior in 2023
The University of Wisconsin-Superior made a huge announcement today about a new addition coming to the campus in 2023. The University in partnership with Superior Choice Credit Union says that they plan to build a new sports stadium and have it open by September 2023, it will be the home of Yellowjacket men's and women's soccer teams and the men's and women's outdoor track and field teams, it will also "benefit academic courses, campus intramurals, and the Superior community at large."
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Delanie Dunkle, the Girlfriend of Minnesota Twins Brooks Lee
Brooks Lee is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins. The team picked him in the eighth spot of the 2022 MLB draft. His MLB future holds much promise. And it appears he is succeeding admirably on the personal front, too. His girlfriend made an appearance at his first MLB game, catching the eye of many fans. Twins Nation is now curious about Brooks Lee’s girlfriend, Delanie Dunkle, a tennis player. So, we reveal her background in this Delanie Dunkle wiki.
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
“Paw Patrol Live” Is Coming To Minneapolis In April
If your young child is anything like mine, they LOVE Paw Patrol. Whether its the television show, the movie, the toys... or all of the above, kids just can't seem to get enough of Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Liberty, Rocky, Zuma and the rest of the gang... even naughty Mayor Humdinger.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Coming to Minnesota Next Month
The Hello Kitty brand is one of the most popular brands in the world, selling every kind of merchandise you can imagine, they even have traveling cafe trucks, and one is making a stop in Minnesota soon. The brightly colored, mostly pink, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is stocked with a...
KEYC
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Ponders Going to Cashless System for Events
With concerts and other events once again being scheduled at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, they have once again turned their focus on finding ways to reduce lines at beer and concession areas. Lines for beer and cider were one thing they tried to improve upon earlier this year when...
Cloquet Elementary School Makes National Blue Ribbon Schools List For 2022
A Northland school has made the grade when it comes to education. The annual National Blue Ribbon Schools list was released for 2022 and an elementary school in Cloquet has made the list. In fact, Churchill Elementary School in Cloquet was one of only eight Minnesota schools to make the...
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
Duluth Actor Cast On New Season Of Dancing With The Stars
We know who we are rooting for this season! A famous Duluthian has been cast on the new season of Dancing With The Stars, fresh off his awards run for the Oscar-winning movie Coda. He got his major break starring in the film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture...
