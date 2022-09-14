Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/8/22–9/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Railroad and Union Workers tentative agreement’s impact on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Railroads and workers’ unions reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning after almost striking prior to the compromise. According to the Biden administration and lawmakers, a strike would have created supply chain issues across many industries and sectors. In a statement, Union Pacific...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council approves back-angle parking on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Back-angle parking for the city was approved by the Cheyenne City Council during its regular meeting Monday night, Sept. 12. Back-in angle parking is a method that, according to the amendment, has been expanding throughout the United States. In this method, vehicles reverse into spots for street parking, with their front end being angled toward the right or the way in which traffic is traveling.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
cowboystatedaily.com
First Wildlife Overpass Across Interstate 80 In Wyoming To Be Built Near Elk Mountain
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming wildlife highway crossings are getting a $10 million boost from an appropriation requested by Gov. Mark Gordon, a spokesman said. “It is an appropriation that the Governor requested, and received from the Legislature ‘for wildlife crossings and game fence supported...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Shuts Down Air Force and Won Friday Night in Laramie
From their first possession of Friday night’s game, the Wyoming Cowboys showed they were determined to play their best football of the season and they did just that, winning their third straight game by capturing a 17-14 win over the previously unbeaten Air Force Falcons. With the victory, Wyoming...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Branding Iron Online
2022 Men’s Cowboy Golf team tees off at the Air Force Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
The University of Wyoming men’s golf team teed off their fall 2022 season with the three day Air Force Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational from Friday, Sep. 9 – Sunday, Sep. 11, with Senior Tyler Severin finishing in the top ten. During the opening round on Friday, the Cowboys...
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Need A Jolt Of Java? New Mobile Coffee Shop Hits Cheyenne
I love that we have plenty of options for coffee in Cheyenne, and it's really cool that we have a new way to get coffee into our veins via a brand-new mobile coffee vendor. More precisely, a coffee trailer. HOW FANCY! This is the stuff they get in bigger cities. You can drive around and find mobile coffee trailers and they usually have the best coffee you can find. The new mobile coffee trailer is called Barret Creek Coffee.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
capcity.news
Red Flag Warning to go into effect for Cheyenne residents today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Cheyenne and the surrounding areas today, Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. This warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, with areas of smoke before 3 p.m. The day should have a high of 84 with increasing cloud coverage and a southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph. This wind will become a south wind of between 10 and 15 mph later in the morning. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 51. South-southeast winds between 5 and 15 mph will shift west-northwest after midnight tonight.
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
How to watch Air Force football at Wyoming on Friday
Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Wyoming with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday televised by CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network can be found in Denver and Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police asking for help in finding vandals who caused damage at local parks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information regarding a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park and Mylar Park on Sept. 10 and 11. Responding officers found that the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged. Among these damages were smashed porcelain fixtures, barrels of trash turned over, and equipment burned.
