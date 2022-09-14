Read full article on original website
Concordia Blade-Empire
CHS JV places third in quad
The Concordia junior varsity girls' tennis team placed third in the quadrangular it hosted on Thursday. Clay Center won the meet with 13 points. Chapman finished second with 10 and Concordia scored five. Shanna Sulanka, playing number one singles for Concordia, lost 6-1 to Isley Lee, Clay Center, and defeated...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Panthers post third shutout
Posting its third consecutive shut out of the season, the Concordia eighth grade football team knocked off Abilene 30-0 Thursday night at Harold M. Clark Stadium. Concordia has outscored its opponents 84-0 in winning its first three games of the season. The Panthers broke a scoreless tie with a 2-yard...
Concordia Blade-Empire
County board, school board adopt resolutions of support for proposed RHID
In an effort to meet a need for moderate income housing in the community, the city of Concordia is proposing the use of a pair of financial tools for the development of a housing subdivision. The city is seeking to establish a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) to repay the...
Concordia Blade-Empire
School board approves proposed budget
A proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget that calls for a slight decrease in the tax rate was approved by the Unified School District 333 board of education during its regular meeting on Monday night. The school board voted 7-0 to approve a budget with an estimated tax rate of 46.624...
