Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Harrison Reed completes Fulham’s six-minute goal-rush as Forest’s woes go on
This was like the EFL Championship on steroids. Last year’s second-tier champions Fulham deserved their victory over the playoff winners, Nottingham Forest, after a three-goal burst in six second-half minutes. Forest lost a fourth successive Premier League game on the night Premier League football returned after the Queen’s death.
Report: Liverpool To 'Part Ways' With Arthur Melo After Last-Minute Loan Deal
Reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to let Arthur Melo go next year, despite having an option to buy clause in his contract from Juventus at the end of the season.
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish over his poor Manchester City statistics
Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish over his underwhelming Manchester City form this season after he was taken off early against Borussia Dortmund
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Matheus Nunes Despite Letting Wolves Sign Him In Summer
Reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp wants to move for Wolves new signing Matheus Nunes next year.
CBS Sports
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a new cycle and Spalletti's tactical system: Making sense of Napoli's red-hot start
Napoli have solidified themselves as one of the most exciting sides to watch this season around European soccer. Luciano Spalletti has helped build a squad that has been fun to watch and loaded with new talents that bring joy to the eyes of Gli Azzurri fans in Naples. Only few...
Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United To Pursue Ajax Striker In January
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants the club to once again pursue a move for a young Ajax striker in January.
BBC
Guardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
FOX Sports
Atlanta United faces the Philadelphia Union on the heels of shutout win
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +146, Philadelphia +161, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Atlanta United hosts the Philadelphia Union. United...
