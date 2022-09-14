ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
BBC

G﻿uardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
FOX Sports

Atlanta United faces the Philadelphia Union on the heels of shutout win

Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +146, Philadelphia +161, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Atlanta United hosts the Philadelphia Union. United...
