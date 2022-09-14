Read full article on original website
Related
Concordia Blade-Empire
Panthers post third shutout
Posting its third consecutive shut out of the season, the Concordia eighth grade football team knocked off Abilene 30-0 Thursday night at Harold M. Clark Stadium. Concordia has outscored its opponents 84-0 in winning its first three games of the season. The Panthers broke a scoreless tie with a 2-yard...
Concordia Blade-Empire
County board, school board adopt resolutions of support for proposed RHID
In an effort to meet a need for moderate income housing in the community, the city of Concordia is proposing the use of a pair of financial tools for the development of a housing subdivision. The city is seeking to establish a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) to repay the...
Comments / 0