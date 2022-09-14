ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Wears Down Belton With Old School Football

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Bobcats manhandled the competition for four quarters. It was old school football at its finest as Central dominated both sides of the ball. On the ground and on defense, the Bobcats played their most complete game of the season and finished with a big win.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21 Friday Central defeated Belton 35-12 Brady defeated Dublin 62-42 Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2 Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0 Miles defeated Winters 56-12 Wall […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
St. Mary
Gatesville Messenger

GHS overpowers Glen Rose in district showdown

The Gatesville High School tennis team has started off district competition with a pair of victories, defeating Stephenville 15-4 on Sept. 9 and following that up with a 19-0 win over Glen Rose on Sept. 13. The Hornets’. next district game will be on Sept. 29 at home against Brownwood....
GATESVILLE, TX

