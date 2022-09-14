Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Wears Down Belton With Old School Football
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Bobcats manhandled the competition for four quarters. It was old school football at its finest as Central dominated both sides of the ball. On the ground and on defense, the Bobcats played their most complete game of the season and finished with a big win.
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21 Friday Central defeated Belton 35-12 Brady defeated Dublin 62-42 Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2 Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0 Miles defeated Winters 56-12 Wall […]
Gatesville Messenger
