Alabama State

Titusville Herald

39 years later, $95M settlement for flood victims approved

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana families and businesses in Tangipahoa Parish are a step closer to getting paid for flood damages in 1983 caused by the construction of Interstate 12. A $95 million payment was approved Friday by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, The Advocate reported....
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Titusville Herald

2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term

PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called...
ILLINOIS STATE
Titusville Herald

New Mexico woman found dead, husband is arrested in Kansas

TOME, N.M. (AP) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
Titusville Herald

Dump of menhaden in Gulf brings latest calls for regulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana conservation groups are renewing calls for tougher regulations on the state's least-regulated fishery after a fishing boat let loose huge numbers of dead fish off the state's southwest coast. The Advocate reports that the dump of menhaden — also known as pogy or...
LOUISIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

4 children in critical condition after Ohio apartment fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said. West Chester officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aster Park unit. Fire crews reported finding four children...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

