Titusville Herald
39 years later, $95M settlement for flood victims approved
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana families and businesses in Tangipahoa Parish are a step closer to getting paid for flood damages in 1983 caused by the construction of Interstate 12. A $95 million payment was approved Friday by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, The Advocate reported....
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called...
New Mexico woman found dead, husband is arrested in Kansas
TOME, N.M. (AP) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.
Dump of menhaden in Gulf brings latest calls for regulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana conservation groups are renewing calls for tougher regulations on the state's least-regulated fishery after a fishing boat let loose huge numbers of dead fish off the state's southwest coast. The Advocate reports that the dump of menhaden — also known as pogy or...
4 children in critical condition after Ohio apartment fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said. West Chester officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aster Park unit. Fire crews reported finding four children...
