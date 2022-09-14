Read full article on original website
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
Ivey touts Alabama’s unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – Unemployment in Alabama is holding steady. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers for August is a 2.6% unemployment rate, which is far below August 2021’s figure of 3.3%, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The number – from those that are considered still actively seeking work and in the job market – represents 58,958 unemployed individuals in the state, which is also a new record low.
Workforce needed to keep up with economic growth along Gulf Coast
Finding people to fill thousands of high-paying technical jobs on the Alabama Gulf Coast is a growing challenge. In the upcoming months, companies like Austal, Airbus and Novelis will bring thousands of jobs to the Mobile-Baldwin region. Those people will need to be trained and prepared to work. Gov. Kay...
New Training Program Designed To Strengthen State’s Tourism Workforce
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association has been awarded a grant by the Alabama Tourism Department to coordinate hospitality training sessions designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in select locations throughout central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Tourism...
Justin Bogie: Alabamians deserve more than a one-time tax rebate
That is what House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) said last week when asked about the possibility of using state government’s record revenue surplus to provide Alabamians with a one-time tax rebate. And he is right. The people of Alabama do deserve relief from over-taxation, near record-high inflation, and...
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
Alabama imam banned from execution chamber loses appeal to reinstate lawsuit
An Alabama imam who was banned from attending the executions of two death row inmates he counseled lost his appeal Friday to reverse the dismissal of his federal lawsuit against the state. Yusef Maisonet, an imam to Muslim death row inmates Dominique Ray and Nathaniel Wood, alleged that Alabama violated...
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
John Jackson Benson, The Black American Who Built A City from Land He Worked On As Slave
Before Lake Martin in Alabama became a renowned tourist attraction, there was a small black community near Kowaliga Creek. The community may have been buried when Lake Martin was dammed to create hydroelectric power to Alabama, but, the history of the black community built by John Benson, lives on. His...
Fall fake-out: Could it hit 100 degrees again next week?
Alabama’s “fake fall” is officially over, and the heat is scheduled to make a big, cruel comeback next week. Alabama’s high temperatures will steadily climb through next week. By next Wednesday -- which will be Sept. 21 and the last day of summer -- temperatures could reach the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises
Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
Houston County officials say infrastructure improvements will allow two growing businesses to make new capital investments totaling a combined $92 million in Dothan as part of projects that will provide a boost to the region’s forestry industry. SmartLam North America, a maker of cross laminated timber (CLT) products at...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Alabama
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better
At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
‘A real complication’: Alabama Agriculture leader weighs in on how rail strike will affect farmers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate says a rail strike would have a huge impact on the state’s farmers. Pate says this will have been a good season for farmers “if it doesn’t get messed up right here at the end,” with a looming strike of rail workers threatening to disrupt the supply chain.
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
