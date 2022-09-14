ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Ivey touts Alabama’s unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – Unemployment in Alabama is holding steady. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers for August is a 2.6% unemployment rate, which is far below August 2021’s figure of 3.3%, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The number – from those that are considered still actively seeking work and in the job market – represents 58,958 unemployed individuals in the state, which is also a new record low.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Workforce needed to keep up with economic growth along Gulf Coast

Finding people to fill thousands of high-paying technical jobs on the Alabama Gulf Coast is a growing challenge. In the upcoming months, companies like Austal, Airbus and Novelis will bring thousands of jobs to the Mobile-Baldwin region. Those people will need to be trained and prepared to work. Gov. Kay...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

New Training Program Designed To Strengthen State’s Tourism Workforce

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association has been awarded a grant by the Alabama Tourism Department to coordinate hospitality training sessions designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in select locations throughout central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Tourism...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Alabamians deserve more than a one-time tax rebate

That is what House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) said last week when asked about the possibility of using state government’s record revenue surplus to provide Alabamians with a one-time tax rebate. And he is right. The people of Alabama do deserve relief from over-taxation, near record-high inflation, and...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stacker#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
AL.com

Fall fake-out: Could it hit 100 degrees again next week?

Alabama’s “fake fall” is officially over, and the heat is scheduled to make a big, cruel comeback next week. Alabama’s high temperatures will steadily climb through next week. By next Wednesday -- which will be Sept. 21 and the last day of summer -- temperatures could reach the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises

Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects

Houston County officials say infrastructure improvements will allow two growing businesses to make new capital investments totaling a combined $92 million in Dothan as part of projects that will provide a boost to the region’s forestry industry. SmartLam North America, a maker of cross laminated timber (CLT) products at...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Bham Now

99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better

At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

‘A real complication’: Alabama Agriculture leader weighs in on how rail strike will affect farmers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate says a rail strike would have a huge impact on the state’s farmers. Pate says this will have been a good season for farmers “if it doesn’t get messed up right here at the end,” with a looming strike of rail workers threatening to disrupt the supply chain.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists

The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy