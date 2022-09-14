ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Elgie Flowers, 93, Greenfield

Funeral services for Mr. Elgie Flowers, age 93, of Greenfield, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 and Sunday, September 18, 2022, from...
GREENFIELD, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Final Day of the Banana Festival

Today is the final day of the Banana Festival, with events scheduled all day. The festival will begin with a Banana 5K-Run at 8:00, with the Kiwanis Club cornhole tournament starting at 9:00. The downtown vendors will open at 9:00, with a banana eating contest at 10:00. Wrestling will start...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence

Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Small Earthquake Recorded Thursday Night in Lake County

A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Thursday night. The Center for Earthquake Information said a 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded just after 11:00. The earthquake was centered near the intersection of Tiptonville Ferry Road and Cates Landing Levee Road. The tremor was recorded at a depth of...
LAKE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dresden, TN
City
Greenfield, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy