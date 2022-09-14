Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Elgie Flowers, 93, Greenfield
Funeral services for Mr. Elgie Flowers, age 93, of Greenfield, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 and Sunday, September 18, 2022, from...
thunderboltradio.com
Final Day of the Banana Festival
Today is the final day of the Banana Festival, with events scheduled all day. The festival will begin with a Banana 5K-Run at 8:00, with the Kiwanis Club cornhole tournament starting at 9:00. The downtown vendors will open at 9:00, with a banana eating contest at 10:00. Wrestling will start...
thunderboltradio.com
Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence
Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded Thursday Night in Lake County
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Thursday night. The Center for Earthquake Information said a 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded just after 11:00. The earthquake was centered near the intersection of Tiptonville Ferry Road and Cates Landing Levee Road. The tremor was recorded at a depth of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Central to Face Crockett County in Regional Football Matchup
Obion County Central will travel tonight to face Crockett County. The Rebels come into the regional game with a (2-2) record, while the Cavaliers hold a (3-1) record. Coach Justin Palmer said they will be facing a very good football team tonight.(AUDIO) Coach Palmer said despite Crockett County’s improvement, he...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools principals share vision for school year as Parent-Teacher Conference approaches
After a successful first six weeks back in the classroom, students and school leaders are well into the groove of another successful year. With the fall Parent-Teacher Conference approaching September 27, Weakley County Schools’ principals are sharing their vision and areas of focus to cultivate in their schools by next May.
Comments / 0