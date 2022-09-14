ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC takes on Fresno State in a Saturday night showdown

USC picked up right where it left off against Rice with an offensive showcase against Stanford, axing the tree 41-28. To no one’s surprise, offensive firepower was the highlight of the game. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and junior wide receiver Jordan Addison looked like they had been playing together for years. The play of the day was a 75-yard bomb from Williams to Addison on the opening play of USC’s third drive. It was not until the fourth quarter that the Cardinal showed signs of life, but by then it was too late.
Defense is USC's key to staying undefeated

With one statement, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mason Murphy set the tone for practice, and the week, for USC football. “We are going to f—ing work,” Murphy said. At Tuesday’s practice, USC’s defense focused on speeding up its reaction time to offensive plays. With the defense stopping the...
thecomeback.com

No. 1 DL prospect files court injunction for immediate eligibility

National name, image and likeness (NIL) hasn’t been a smooth rollout in college sports. It’s been the wild, wild west in many cases, as T.A. Cunningham, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, recently found out while trying to transfer from Georgia to Los Alamitos in Orange County, California.
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC ranks no. 25 in the U.S. News best college ranking

USC earned a No. 25 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 college rankings, up two spots from last year’s ranking. Each fall, U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual ranking of the best colleges in the United States, which evaluates schools on measures including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation and student-faculty ratio.
USC celebrates inclusivity at Latinx Heritage Month kickoff event

USC students, faculty and alumni kicked off Latinx Heritage Month on Thursday with a university-wide event at Tommy’s Place, USC’s concert venue at Ronald Tutor Campus Center. Joined virtually by President Carol L. Folt, the Latinx Chicanx Center for Advocacy and Student Affairs (La CASA) hosted the celebration with a theme of Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Community.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
USC's Information Sciences Institute talks the future of AI

USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) held a press conference Wednesday morning in Marina Del Rey to address AI advancements and concerns, covering topics ranging from password protection to online sex trafficking advertisements. Public Communications Manager Magali Gruet introduced the organization, saying, “We do a lot of research in artificial...
Beloved professor and journalist Henry Fuhrmann dies at 65

Former USC professor and L.A. Times editor Henry Fuhrmann died at age 65 from a sudden illness on Wednesday, his family announced, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Fuhrmann began his journalism career in 1989 when he joined the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to further connect his passion for journalism with his identity. Fuhrmann quickly rose up the ranks, where he served on the AAJA Board of Directors and Advisory Board before accepting a role as co-president. Beyond co-president, Fuhrmann earned himself the title of “AAJA Elder” for his many professional accomplishments over his long career.
The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager

This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
Jill Biden visits Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe as part of L.A.-wide fundraising trip

First lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke with city leaders and employees at Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe in Los Angeles Friday. The visits were part of the first lady’s larger trip through Los Angeles and Burbank. She first arrived at the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday and spoke at an invitation-only Democratic National Committee event Friday morning.
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
