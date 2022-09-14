Read full article on original website
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC takes on Fresno State in a Saturday night showdown
USC picked up right where it left off against Rice with an offensive showcase against Stanford, axing the tree 41-28. To no one’s surprise, offensive firepower was the highlight of the game. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and junior wide receiver Jordan Addison looked like they had been playing together for years. The play of the day was a 75-yard bomb from Williams to Addison on the opening play of USC’s third drive. It was not until the fourth quarter that the Cardinal showed signs of life, but by then it was too late.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Fresno State vs. USC Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the #7 USC Trojans face the Fresno State Bulldogs from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Defense is USC’s key to staying undefeated
With one statement, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mason Murphy set the tone for practice, and the week, for USC football. “We are going to f—ing work,” Murphy said. At Tuesday’s practice, USC’s defense focused on speeding up its reaction time to offensive plays. With the defense stopping the...
Sam Greene, fast-rising Maryland defensive lineman, commits to USC Trojans on national television
During halftime of St. Frances Academy's game at Venice (Florida) on ESPN2, Sam Greene put an end to his recruitment. With his team leading 14-3, the 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman was down to a final four - Boston College, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC - and announced his ...
thecomeback.com
No. 1 DL prospect files court injunction for immediate eligibility
National name, image and likeness (NIL) hasn’t been a smooth rollout in college sports. It’s been the wild, wild west in many cases, as T.A. Cunningham, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, recently found out while trying to transfer from Georgia to Los Alamitos in Orange County, California.
Why T.A. Cunningham remains ineligible to play high school football for Los Alamitos (California)
Much has been made of the situation surrounding 4-star class of 2024 recruit T.A. Cunningham's eligibility to play his junior season of high school football at Los Alamitos High School in California's CIF Southern Section. Here are the facts as we know them: -In July Cunningham transferred ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC ranks no. 25 in the U.S. News best college ranking
USC earned a No. 25 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 college rankings, up two spots from last year’s ranking. Each fall, U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual ranking of the best colleges in the United States, which evaluates schools on measures including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation and student-faculty ratio.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC celebrates inclusivity at Latinx Heritage Month kickoff event
USC students, faculty and alumni kicked off Latinx Heritage Month on Thursday with a university-wide event at Tommy’s Place, USC’s concert venue at Ronald Tutor Campus Center. Joined virtually by President Carol L. Folt, the Latinx Chicanx Center for Advocacy and Student Affairs (La CASA) hosted the celebration with a theme of Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Community.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Information Sciences Institute talks the future of AI
USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) held a press conference Wednesday morning in Marina Del Rey to address AI advancements and concerns, covering topics ranging from password protection to online sex trafficking advertisements. Public Communications Manager Magali Gruet introduced the organization, saying, “We do a lot of research in artificial...
californiaglobe.com
Karen Bass Faces Increased Pressure, Voter Doubt Week Before LA Mayoral Debate
Only a week before the first LA Mayoral Debate, Congresswoman and LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass is facing increased scrutiny following numerous scandals and issues that have popped up this month. Between the close primary vote in June and late August, Bass’ popularity at the poll surged from being only...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Beloved professor and journalist Henry Fuhrmann dies at 65
Former USC professor and L.A. Times editor Henry Fuhrmann died at age 65 from a sudden illness on Wednesday, his family announced, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Fuhrmann began his journalism career in 1989 when he joined the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to further connect his passion for journalism with his identity. Fuhrmann quickly rose up the ranks, where he served on the AAJA Board of Directors and Advisory Board before accepting a role as co-president. Beyond co-president, Fuhrmann earned himself the title of “AAJA Elder” for his many professional accomplishments over his long career.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager
This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
uscannenbergmedia.com
Jill Biden visits Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe as part of L.A.-wide fundraising trip
First lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke with city leaders and employees at Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe in Los Angeles Friday. The visits were part of the first lady’s larger trip through Los Angeles and Burbank. She first arrived at the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday and spoke at an invitation-only Democratic National Committee event Friday morning.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
