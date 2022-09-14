Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Ken Walker a full participant on Wednesday
The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Five players did not participate, including strong safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after going down against the Broncos. On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker was listed among the team’s full participants, inspiring hope he could make his debut this week.
Here is a look at the team’s first injury report from Week 2.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
SS Jamal Adams Knee DNP
RG Gabe Jackson Rest DNP
CB Artie Burns Groin DNP
DT Shelby Harris Back DNP
FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP
OT Jake Curhan Elbow Full
LG Damien Lewis Knee/Ankle Full
RB Ken Walker Hernia Full
LB Cody Barton Hip Full
S Ryan Neal Ankle Full
LB Uchenna Nwosu Ankle Full
CB Tariq Woolen Neck Full
In related news, long snapper Tyler Ott has been placed on in the injured reserve list and Carson Tinker has been signed from the practice squad to take his place.
