Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Ken Walker a full participant on Wednesday

The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Five players did not participate, including strong safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after going down against the Broncos. On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker was listed among the team’s full participants, inspiring hope he could make his debut this week.

Here is a look at the team’s first injury report from Week 2.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

SS Jamal Adams Knee DNP

RG Gabe Jackson Rest DNP

CB Artie Burns Groin DNP

DT Shelby Harris Back DNP

FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP

OT Jake Curhan Elbow Full

LG Damien Lewis Knee/Ankle Full

RB Ken Walker Hernia Full

LB Cody Barton Hip Full

S Ryan Neal Ankle Full

LB Uchenna Nwosu Ankle Full

CB Tariq Woolen Neck Full

In related news, long snapper Tyler Ott has been placed on in the injured reserve list and Carson Tinker has been signed from the practice squad to take his place.