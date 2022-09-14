ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Ken Walker a full participant on Wednesday

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puhK0_0hvr4yiL00

The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Five players did not participate, including strong safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after going down against the Broncos. On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker was listed among the team’s full participants, inspiring hope he could make his debut this week.

Here is a look at the team’s first injury report from Week 2.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

SS Jamal Adams Knee DNP

RG Gabe Jackson Rest DNP

CB Artie Burns Groin DNP

DT Shelby Harris Back DNP

FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP

OT Jake Curhan Elbow Full

LG Damien Lewis Knee/Ankle Full

RB Ken Walker Hernia Full

LB Cody Barton Hip Full

S Ryan Neal Ankle Full

LB Uchenna Nwosu Ankle Full

CB Tariq Woolen Neck Full

In related news, long snapper Tyler Ott has been placed on in the injured reserve list and Carson Tinker has been signed from the practice squad to take his place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse

He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryan Neal#49ers#Shelby Harris#Broncos#American Football#Dnp Dt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Ravens

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Maryland to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are entering Week 2 having won their season opener, but there are health questions for both sides. For Miami, they’ll be without right tackle Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday. They could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead, who’s been dealing with a toe injury. If both players are unavailable, the Dolphins’ offense could struggle to get anything going.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2

The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy