ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
WALTERBORO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#The Dorchester#Dorchester Co#Pepperidge
counton2.com

CCSO: Detention deputy fired after assault investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday fired a detention deputy after an investigation revealed that she was involved in the assault of an inmate. According to CCSO, an inmate reported on September 13 that he had been assaulted by other residents the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

DCSO: Man in custody after hours-long standoff

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday took a man into custody after an hours-long standoff in a Pepperidge-area neighborhood. Roughly a dozen deputies were at a residence working to make contact with a person inside a home on North Ridgebrook Drive...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Driver dislodged nearly 30 feet following high-speed pursuit

A South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report indicates that a motorist of a stolen vehicle who tried eluding Berkeley County police on the afternoon of Sept. 12 was catapulted about 28 feet after losing control and hitting a tree on Copper Store Road in Moncks Corner. The driver— who didn't...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy