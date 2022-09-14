Read full article on original website
live5news.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
live5news.com
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians early Friday morning. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers were called to Meeting and Columbus...
2 juveniles in custody after incident at Philip Simmons High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles are in custody Friday after an investigation into suspicious activity outside Philip Simmons High School. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the school around 2:46 p.m. regarding a possible weapon on the school campus. One of the students was detained while another fled […]
Affidavit: Charleston County detention deputy let inmates assault victim
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday released new details regarding a Charleston County detention deputy arrested for her role in the assault of an inmate. Shannon Burden, 38, was fired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week after an investigation revealed her involvement in the September 13th […]
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
live5news.com
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after firearms were found at a high school in the Wando area. Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m. Once deputies made it to the campus, they arrested one student and another...
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating after homeowner says he shot, killed intruder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a Wednesday night shooting left a 25-year-old man dead. Deputies responded to a home in the Walterboro area after dispatch received a call from a homeowner who said he shot a home invader. At the scene, deputies found...
counton2.com
CCSO: Detention deputy fired after assault investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday fired a detention deputy after an investigation revealed that she was involved in the assault of an inmate. According to CCSO, an inmate reported on September 13 that he had been assaulted by other residents the...
NCPD: Suspect arrested after man knocked unconscious outside Chill N Grill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police arrested a suspect Friday morning accused of an assault that left a man unconscious. According to a police report, the assault happened on September 9 at Chill N Grill along Ashley Phosphate Road just before 10:40 p.m. A responding officer was met by a large crowd outside […]
2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District continue to investigate. The post 2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wpde.com
Man wanted on 40 warrants appears in bond court after standoff with CCSO SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a man Charleston County deputies say barricaded himself at his home for hours while the SWAT team attempted to serve about 40 active warrants. Cane James, 24, was arrested Tuesday for having 40 active warrants. Ten of...
live5news.com
Deputies working to remove man from home in Dorchester Co. standoff
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are still on the scene of a standoff situation in the Pepperidge area. Investigators responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”. Currently, there is only one man inside...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
counton2.com
DCSO: Man in custody after hours-long standoff
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday took a man into custody after an hours-long standoff in a Pepperidge-area neighborhood. Roughly a dozen deputies were at a residence working to make contact with a person inside a home on North Ridgebrook Drive...
live5news.com
Authorities release 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting: ‘I heard a loud pop’
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
The Post and Courier
Driver dislodged nearly 30 feet following high-speed pursuit
A South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report indicates that a motorist of a stolen vehicle who tried eluding Berkeley County police on the afternoon of Sept. 12 was catapulted about 28 feet after losing control and hitting a tree on Copper Store Road in Moncks Corner. The driver— who didn't...
The Post and Courier
Simple assaults, drug violations featured at Goose Creek PD Crime Prevention meeting
Police Chief L.J. Roscoe and Cpl. Scott Derrick dispensed several nuggets of insight — including August crime stats — to an intimate gathering of civilians at the Sept. 15 Goose Creek Police Department Crime Prevention session held at the station house, located in the Marguerite Brown Municipal Center.
