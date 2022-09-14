Read full article on original website
Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm
Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments.
World on brink of five ‘disastrous’ climate tipping points, study finds
The climate crisis has driven the world to the brink of multiple “disastrous” tipping points, according to a major study. It shows five dangerous tipping points may already have been passed due to the 1.1C of global heating caused by humanity to date. These include the collapse of...
Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
Mexican Mangroves Help Mitigate Climate Change By Capturing Carbon For the Past 5,000 Years
Researchers found that the Mexican mangroves have helped in climate change by capturing carbon for over 5,000 years. They urge communities to preserve mangrove forests because of their environmental benefits. Mangroves are known to reduce heavy impact from storms or typhoons. They can help in tides because their roots can...
The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade
Hydrogen could help decarbonize some very large sectors of the economy that are otherwise a real challenge, like long haul trucking and making iron and steel. But hydrogen has to be synthesized with zero carbon emissions, otherwise it's not a clean energy source. A tax credit tucked into the Inflation...
Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix
Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally
A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
Solar energy to help McDonald’s meet sustainability goals
EDF Renewables North America signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s Corp. for energy from the 255 MWac / 332 MWdc Apollo Solar project that EDF Renewables is constructing in Texas. The solar project is expected to begin delivering electricity in June 2024. “The McDonald’s team...
Owner of a zero waste and refill store helps individuals live more plastic free
Annual family camping trips contributed to Kimberly Flores' appreciation of nature. The journalist turned entrepreneur recalls being out on the lake with her grandparents when she realized the importance of caring for the environment at just 10 years old.
Climate change idea used to control citizens
The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.
UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction
GENEVA (AP) — With weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming, the world is “heading in the wrong direction,” the United Nations says in a new report that pulls together the latest science on climate change. The World Meteorological Organization, in the latest stark warning about global warming, said weather-related disasters have increased fivefold over the last 50 years and are killing 115 per day on average – and the fallout is poised to worsen. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the floods in Pakistan, heat waves in Europe, droughts in places such as China, the Horn of Africa, and the United States – and pointed the finger at fossil fuels. “There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction,” he said. “This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction.”
How Fashion Looks Inward as Climate Week Approaches
Now that New York Fashion Week has wrapped, the city will be looking ahead to Climate Week NYC. And while the former event is full of glamor and glitz, the latter – taking place Sept. 19-25 – will be calling on government officials, industry leaders, CEOs, and international decision makers to address and rethink the actions to be taken regarding climate initiatives. In a DHL webinar earlier this year titled “Delivering on Circularity, Pathways for Fashion,” DHL’s Mirella Muller, president, global eRetail and fashion sector, detailed the part the fashion industry has played in the climate crisis. “So, 6 percent of global...
Blockchain Can Help us Combat Climate Change. Here's How.
Climate change meets us on multiple fronts — from damage to our food supply to harmful gases. Blockchain technology may aid the fight against climate change.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Patagonia: Billionaire boss gives fashion firm away to fight climate change
The billionaire founder of the outdoor fashion brand Patagonia has given away his company to a charitable trust. Yvon Chouinard said any profit not reinvested in running the business would go to fighting climate change. The label has amassed a cult following due to sustainability moves like guaranteeing its clothes...
Consumers are skeptical of buying recycled goods. Are they right?
A recycled notebook is just as safe, sanitary, and cute as any other. Anete Lusina on PexelsClothes made from water bottles or straws made from recycled steel sound great, but they sometimes aren't easily sold.
Climate change tipping points will be passed sooner than thought; study
A finds that even the most aggressive goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions aren't sufficient to avoid several major climate change tipping points, in which rising temperatures cause irreversible damages that in turn cause more global warming. One of the most worrisome risks of climate change, for example, is that...
Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
Nakate: Leaders are missing the human face of climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — Vanessa Nakate’s climate activism over the past three years has propelled her to the world stage. Since 2019, Nakate has worked to amplify the voices of African climate activists through a platform she created called Rise Up Movement, spearheaded an initiative to stop the deforestation of African rainforests and launched the Vash Greens Schools Project, which aims to install solar panels in remote areas of her home country, Uganda.
