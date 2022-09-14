A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO