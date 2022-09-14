Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison
VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
Authorities locate several drugs while serving an arrest warrant in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Victoria area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force served an arrest warrant on Toyshella Mitchell, 40. Officials arrested Mitchell in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. During the arrest, officers discovered a large...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY
Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Couple files discrimination lawsuit, claims they were served eviction notice because wife is a transgender woman
RICHMOND, Texas – Shayla Anderson’s home at the Grand Fountain apartment complex in Richmond used to be her sanctuary. “When I first moved here, it was wonderful,” she said. However, Anderson says the last two years have been difficult. “It was the worst thing I ever experienced...
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
austincountynewsonline.com
Traffic Stop In Sealy, TX Leads to Meth Lab Bust in Wallis, TX
The Austin County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following press release along with the following photos:. On September 12, 2022 members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force (HIDTA) were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County, Texas. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop at 2949 interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo (24) from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of (4) kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 blk of Cunningham road, Wallis Texas.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
kwhi.com
NEW BUSINESSES SLATED FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE DEVELOPMENT
More businesses look to be on the way for the Brenham Market Square development. According to the website of the real estate company, Wehdem Group, at least five businesses are coming to the residential and commercial mixed-use project, located between Market Street and Highway 290. Chick-fil-A was confirmed to be...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
