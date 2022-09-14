Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Related
Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Jenkins Could Make Debut vs. Bears
In a first in his comeback from a torn ACL, Elgton Jenkins was full participation at practice on Friday. He is questionable, as are Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan.
Packers vs. Bears: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers have dominated the series against the rival Chicago Bears. Here are three reasons why that could change on Sunday night.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Cites Strengths of 'Well Coached' Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons' defense received praise from Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. But how will they perform on Sunday?
FOX Sports
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) limited again on Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has now logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week after sitting out Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard's status for Sunday is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after not practicing heading into Week 1. Friday's practice report and game designation will provide more information.
Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash
The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
Emma: As Bears and Packers meet again, this rivalry will miss the late Les Grobstein
When the Bears and Packers play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, it will mark the first game since the passing of Score legend Les Grobstein, who was the essence of the rivalry.
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
A Must-Win, Or Pretty Darned Close, for Packers
The Green Bay Packers, so good at bouncing back, must beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday to avoid an 0-2 start and a daunting history.
Packers.com
'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears
GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
Comments / 0