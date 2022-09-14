ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Brand New Modern Villa in Corona Del Mar with over 9,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space Hits The Market for $29.995 Million

luxury-houses.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences

Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Del Mar, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Del Mar, CA
City
Corona Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
Real Estate
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
aspiremetro.com

Architect John Ike Designs A Site Perfect ADU In Southern California

Nestled on a lush, terraced hillside, rich with citrus and olive trees, architect John Ike designed a modern Accessible Dwelling Unit for his property in San Diego. The ADU was planned to serve as a standalone complement to the circa 1947 main house that rests at the top of the sloped landscape.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Spa#Wine Cellar#Art#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Patterson Custom Homes#Harvard Investment Group
northcountydailystar.com

El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design

The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
OCEANSIDE, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy