Brand New Modern Villa in Corona Del Mar with over 9,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space Hits The Market for $29.995 Million

Hotel del Coronado Unveils Exclusive Shore House at the Del – What You Get for $1,299 a Night
The legendary Hotel del Coronado has opened Shore House at The Del, the resort’s newest oceanfront luxury offering. Shore House at The Del features 75 residential-style seaside spaces, with up to three bedrooms, in a bright, modern beach house setting. With the opening, the Hotel del Coronado, a Hilton...
Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences
Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
San Diego Moms: Fall Events to Add to Your Family Calendar
The weather will start to cool down (I hope), and the fall events will begin. San Diego knows how to celebrate in the autumn months too with plenty of family-friendly gatherings in all parts of the region. Aside from the Halloween events or pumpkin patches planned, here are other happenings in the county.
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
Chipotle unveils first drive-thru pickup lane in San Diego area
Customers who love Chipotle Mexican Grill can now pick up digital orders through the restaurant's first drive-thru pickup lane in the San Diego area.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
Free October events for kids in Mission Bay
Things to do range from princess visits and lightsaber lessons to hula dancing and tug-of-war.
aspiremetro.com
Architect John Ike Designs A Site Perfect ADU In Southern California
Nestled on a lush, terraced hillside, rich with citrus and olive trees, architect John Ike designed a modern Accessible Dwelling Unit for his property in San Diego. The ADU was planned to serve as a standalone complement to the circa 1947 main house that rests at the top of the sloped landscape.
northcountydailystar.com
El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design
The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
Chula Vista's Third Avenue set for Amps & Ales event
Numerous breweries will be at Chula Vista's Third Avenue for the Amps & Ales event to show off their best beers.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
SAN DIEGO — In April 2020, in hopes of stemming the rising tide of COVID, the city of San Diego closed a mile-stretch of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach, from the seawall to Haines Street. The closure was part of the city's Slow Streets Program, an initiative, according to...
Tiko Tiko Mediterranean Grill Opening Two Locations in San Diego
Healthy Street Food Spot Headed to Carmel Valley and Encinitas
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
San Diego Liquor Store Sells SuperLotto Plus Ticket Worth Nearly $17,000
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the last SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $25 million. But there were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at the Bi-Rite Market on First Avenue in Bankers Hill.
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
Realtors Report San Diego Home Prices Plunged 5% in August But Sales Increased
The median price of a single-family home in San Diego County plunged by 5.0% in August to $910,000, but the number of sales increased, the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors reported Wednesday. Prices have fallen since the peak of $1 million in April, but are still 7.1% above the...
San Diego Wave, Bad Bunny set to bring massive crowds this weekend
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is set to host several massive events this weekend. It all kicks off Saturday with San Diego Wave's first home game of the season at Snapdragon stadium. The match is a complete sell out, 32,000 tickets were sold, as the home team takes on...
getnews.info
From Refuge to Celebrity Stylist: The Story of San Diego Master Barber Hair Stylist Naz
Naz is a professional American celebrity barber and hair stylist, specializing in men’s, women’s, and children’s hairstyles. What separates high-profile celebrities from up-and-coming aspirants is not just wealth and fame. Through unique style and personality, a superstar is born, and for many, this process begins with an exquisite hairstyle.
