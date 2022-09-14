Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)
It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season. News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Report: Don't expect Chester Rogers as the Browns return man in Week 2
It was an easy connection and speculation to make. When the Browns signed wide receiver Chester Rogers to the practice squad this week, it was pretty clear the move was related to special teams and not the Cleveland offense. Rogers finished in the top 10 in the NFL in 2021 in both punt and kick returns while with the Tennessee Titans.
3 Browns poised for stand-out performances vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns will look to stay undefeated in Week 2 when they take on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Building on their success against the Carolina Panthers on the NFL’s opening weekend, the Browns seem primed to make something special happen against the lowly Jets, and have their revitalized offense ready to prove that their Week 1 performance wasn’t a fluke.
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Yardbarker
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). Bieber (11-8) won his third straight start, allowing four hits and walking none for the ninth time in 28 starts. Minnesota’s Matt Wallner homered in the eighth and went 1 for 3 with a walk in his big league debut, with his parents and fiancée in attendance. The 24-year-old was the 39th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft and played at this year’s Futures Game.
Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers
The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
Updating the Browns cornerback situation entering Week 2
The Cleveland Browns continue to churn the bottom of their roster after a Week one victory over the Carolina Panthers. With CB Greedy Williams placed on injured reserve, the Browns front office looked to add some additional depth at cornerback signing first-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (5-11, 197). Graham Jr was drafted in the 6th round in the 2021 draft and played in four games for the Bears last season, spending the other 14 weeks on their practice squad.
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday
Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
