TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) will play the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers. When: Sunday, September 18 4:05 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
NBC Sports

'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks

Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision

Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos. Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve...
