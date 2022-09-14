Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Live on 09/18
On Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) will play the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers. When: Sunday, September 18 4:05 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Carroll details Seahawks injury situation ahead of 49ers game
The Seattle Seahawks head down south to face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury updates following Friday’s walkthrough. Running back Kenneth Walker III (hernia): “Kenny made it through the week and just walked off the field with him,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s really excited to be ready to go.”
NBC Sports
'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks
Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.
NFL・
Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision
Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos. Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve...
Ex-teammate catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals
During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle. Lockett, who was mic’d up for the game, could be heard telling Seattle...
Comments / 0