Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
wajr.com
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountaintop Beverage to create hundreds of jobs in Mon County
WVDA welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
Welcome to Mountaintop: Dignitaries gather at Mountaintop Beverage facility
MORGANTOWN -- “Welcome to Mountaintop,” Jeff Sokal said Friday afternoon, drawing cheers from 100 or so people gathered in the shadow of a behemoth structure perched like a crown atop th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofmotown.com
Fire Neal Brown Protests in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Several West Virginia students gathered outside of the Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University today to voice their frustrations with the Mountaineers football program. West Virginia has started 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and many believe that head coach Neal Brown...
WDTV
Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus. The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.
SportsZone Highlights: Wheeling Park at University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Wheeling Park defeated University (2-2) with a final score of 55-33. University faces Fairmont Senior next week.
Daily Athenaeum
Far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials say
Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators. Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years. “The less good...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown erupts in second half to knock off Hedgesville 49-21
HEDGESVILLE -- Morgantown left Hedgesville seeing double Friday night in a 49-21 win for the Mohigans. At the start of both halves, Morgantown had returns for touchdowns, only to have the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues. The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and […]
6 unique trails in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
More tourists are visiting West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research. Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. […]
heartlandcollegesports.com
Can Neal Brown Avoid a Meltdown in Morgantown?
It is truly crazy how fast things can change in the world of college football. Unfortunately for Neal Brown at West Virginia, he is finding out the hard way. Two weeks ago, his team played in the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh. With just a little over six minutes left in the game, West Virginia was up by seven and had a chance to ice the game on a 4th and 1 from the Pitt 48-yard line. Instead of going for it, Neal decided to punt. Just nine plays after that punt, West Virginia found themselves down by seven due to a 14-point swing and ended up losing the game.
Comments / 0