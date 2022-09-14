How a holistic governance framework and platform can help healthcare organizations address patient centricity, cybersecurity, and climate neutrality

Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
From financial distress to financial excellence: new strategies and tools for rural hospitals to improve their financial health
Rural healthcare systems have faced significant financial challenges for decades and many strategies and tools that have historically been used by larger health systems have been unavailable to smaller, rural organizations. This is finally changing. By tapping into these solutions, rural health systems can improve their pricing, productivity and overall financial health.
$1.5T innovation opportunity could be silver lining in healthcare uncertainty
Endemic COVID-19, labor shortages and inflation could drive the national health expenditure up $600 billion through 2027 — but confronting shortcomings through infrastructural innovation could generate $1.5 trillion in that same time period, according to research from McKinsey & Company. In a Sept. 8 article published on its website,...
RCM company HGS Healthcare changes name
Business process management company HGS Healthcare announced Sept. 15 it is changing its name to Sagility. Sagility Group CEO Ramesh Gopalan said in a Sept. 15 news release that the company's new name means "wisdom in action." The Westminster, Colo.-based company optimizes the member/patient experience through service offerings for clinical...
Amazon, CVS are spending big in healthcare — health systems must respond
Nontraditional healthcare companies are digging deeper into healthcare delivery with acquisitions and partnerships. Health systems have to keep an eye on the disrupters and respond in the best way possible for patient care. Amazon entered into an agreement to acquire One Medical, a virtual and in-person primary care platform, for...
CIOs look forward to Big Tech, digital health collaborations
CIOs are actively reviewing Big Tech and digital health companies' portfolios to see where they can form a partnership. These partnerships range from creating new IT products, to helping health systems build out new systems that can unlock innovation and bring more value to the way they deliver care. Becker's...
Where health systems will focus innovation spend next
Becker's recently invited hospital and health system chief innovation officers to share their proudest innovations. Now, to look ahead, we asked them where they see hospitals and health systems focusing their projects and investments in the future. Note: Their responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Roy Rosin. Chief Innovation...
RWJBarnabas Health opens innovation center to study promising digital health tools
New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease. The center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals from a...
Twilio, cloud company that works with Epic EHR, lays off 11% of staff
Twilio, a cloud communications company that has integrated a telehealth platform into Epic EHRs, has let go of 11 percent of its staff, its chief executive said in a Sept. 14 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. "I'm not going to sugarcoat things. A layoff is the last thing we want...
Nurse deficit could reach 2.1 million by 2025, study finds
Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests. That number comes from the Global Workforce Intelligence Project through an analysis conducted by The Josh Bersin Co., a workforce strategy research and advisory firm, and Eightfold, a talent management software company, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Josh Bersin.
Healthcare costs for employer-sponsored plans going up, survey says
The rate of increase for healthcare costs has slowed across multiple categories like medical and prescription drugs, according to a study conducted by New York-based integrated human resources consulting firm Buck. The company's 43rd National Healthcare Trend Survey identifies trend factors used by health insurers and third-party administrators to project...
Osmind rolls out integrated virtual visits
Mental health treatment company Osmind is launching integrated Zoom virtual visits with mental health clinicians. Osmind's platform is designed to create a collaborative workspace between researchers, psychiatrists, mental healthcare specialists and patients. Osmind cited rural patients or patients that cannot attend in-person visits as a reason for expanding into telehealth services, according to the Sept. 15 Osmind news release.
4 recent moves from The Joint Commission
In the last few weeks, The Joint Commission announced a standards review, issued a report on sentinel events and more. 1. The Joint Commission is conducting a review of its accreditation requirements that "go above and beyond" CMS standards. 2. The patient safety group issued a report on Sept. 7...
A quarter of Americans are in favor of requiring insurers to cover gender-affirming care: Pew Research study
Around a quarter of Americans say insurance companies should be required to cover gender-affirming care, Pew Research Center found. In a recent survey of over 10,000 U.S. adults on transgender and gender identity issues, 27 percent of respondents said they would favor or strongly favor laws requiring healthcare payers to cover gender-affirming care.
Cardiac medical device company opens $42M plant
Terumo Cardiovascular, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based medical devicemaker that specializes in cardiac and vascular surgery products, has opened a $42 million, 157,000-square-foot facility in Costa Rica. It's the first company to manufacture this equipment in the country, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Operations serving American and Australian companies...
