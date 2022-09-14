Read full article on original website
Student success services, Kopchick Hall Update discussed at SGA
On Tuesday evening, speakers Dr. Laura Luetkehans, IUP’s provost, and Mitchell Peffer, IUP’s facilities planning and construction director, provided updates on IUP’s student services and the new John J. and Char Kopchick Hall to the Student Government Association (SGA). Dr. Luetkehans, who formerly served as the interim...
IUP field hockey 'going on the attack'
The IUP field hockey team is going on the offensive this season. Under the leadership of first-year coach Kelly Terwilliger, the Crimson Hawks are emphasizing an attack-first mindset. That might come as a bit of a surprise considering that Terwilliger was a defender in her playing days, but it’s what the IUP program needs to be successful this year in her estimation.
IUP football wins opener as time expires in East Stroudsburg
The IUP football team took the road for its season opener and came away with a thrilling 38-35 victory over East Stroudsburg last Saturday. After the loss of IUP Frank Cignetti Sr. -- the legendary coach who took IUP to two national championship games in the 1990s -- the Hawks went out to get the win for the 'Big Guy'.
