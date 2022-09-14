The IUP field hockey team is going on the offensive this season. Under the leadership of first-year coach Kelly Terwilliger, the Crimson Hawks are emphasizing an attack-first mindset. That might come as a bit of a surprise considering that Terwilliger was a defender in her playing days, but it’s what the IUP program needs to be successful this year in her estimation.

