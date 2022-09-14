Read full article on original website
Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
TENNESSEE - A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to...
Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank
A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
TBI: Rutherford County man arrested in a Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Case
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A popular beach destination by thousands of Rutherford County residents was the site of an alleged crime against children - - a crime that allegedly involved a Rutherford County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Special Agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit have charged the 31-year-old La Vergne, TN man in connection to an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in Florida.
