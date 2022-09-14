Red Bud Industries has been a part of the local community since it was started in 1959, and Carol Bievenue has been a part of the company for most of that time. Bievenue started at RBI on Sept. 6, 1972, and while she has opted to work only part time for a while now, just last week she marked her 50th anniversary there.

RED BUD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO