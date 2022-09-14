Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
CUSD 10 Third Graders Participate in 2022 STEM Day at CHS
COLLINSVILLE – Over 400 third graders participated in the fun and learning at Collinsville CUSD 10 Third Grade STEM Day at Collinsville High School. The annual event is coordinated by the district’s Science Vertical Team and hosted by the CHS STEM Club. The CHS STEM Day team was...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville School District and SIHF Healthcare Open Health Center At Collinsville Middle School
COLLINSVILLE - SIHF Healthcare and Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 have entered into a new partnership that includes a school-based health center at Collinsville Middle School, 9649 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, Illinois. While a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held September 13, the new partnership began with the opening of the...
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
northcountynews.org
Bievenue celebrating 50 years at RBI
Red Bud Industries has been a part of the local community since it was started in 1959, and Carol Bievenue has been a part of the company for most of that time. Bievenue started at RBI on Sept. 6, 1972, and while she has opted to work only part time for a while now, just last week she marked her 50th anniversary there.
O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens
By Max Baker EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion. The ball was going to Christopher ...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Anderson Scores Three Touchdowns, Bagwell Runs For Score, Throws For Another As Kahoks Win 35-14 At Charleston
CHARLESTON - Running back Kolby Anderson ran for three touchdowns, while quarterback Ethan Bagwell ran for one score and threw for another as Collinsville won their third straight football game 35-14 at Charleston on Friday night. Anderson scored on runs of two, one and two yards respectively as the Kahoks...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Reiniger Scores 11th Goal Late In First Half, Peterson Adds Insurance As Kahoks Top Lancers 2-1
COLLINSVILLE - Adam Reniger scored his 11th goal late in the first half to give Collinsville the lead, then Trey Peterson doubled the lead in the second half before a late Belleville East goal gave the Kahoks some anxious moments, with Collinsville taking a 2-1 win in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Thursday night at Kahok Stadium.
edglentoday.com
S.M. Wilson Completes New $11.2 Million R.P. Lumber Center In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed the new $11.2 million R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility provides year-round ice skating, exercise and other recreational activities. The new facility answers the growing demand for “ice time” in the region for hockey, figure skating and recreational skate use. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. Chiodini Architects was the architect. G & W Engineering Corporation was the building engineer. B32 Engineering Group was the ice rink engineer.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Goes To Charleston For Week Four Game, Stand At 2-1 After Big Win Over Alton Last Week
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School football team, fresh off last week's big win over Alton and now starting to roll, travels to Charleston for their week four football matchup on Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Kahoks go into the game at 2-1, having lost their opener...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gonski Finishes Sixth In Boys Race, Kahoks Come In Fifth In Both Divisions Of Invitational Cross Country Meets
COLLINSVILLE - Andrew Gonski finished sixth in the boys race as two points were the margin of victory for the top teams in the Collinsville Invitational cross country meets, ran Wednesday at Collinsville High. In the boys race, Alton won the team title with 31 points, edging out Triad, who...
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
NASCAR set to return to St. Louis region
MADISON, Ill. — NASCAR’s highest level of competition will rev up its engine again in the St. Louis region next year. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, said Wednesday the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will return to the facility in 2023. That comes after WWT Raceway in June hosted the first iteration of the event, marking the NASCAR Cup Series' debut in the St. Louis region.
Sugarfire Celebrates 10 Years With Specials, Giveaways
Pitmaster Mike Johnson admits he didn't think Sugarfire would last before it opened
edglentoday.com
Local 618 Clothing Designers, Brandy Smith And Kelly Schlechte, To Show Off Their Designs At The Art Of Fashion Show In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theater will celebrate “The Art of Fashion” on Saturday, September 24th. This will be the 9th annual Art of Fashion runway show and it will showcase the fashions of 12+ Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs, and curators. Two Edwardsville moms, Brandy Smith, and Kelly Schlechte, are especially excited to participate.
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
Archdiocese of St. Louis begins process of choosing which parishes will stay, which will go
The archdiocese of St. Louis has been planning a restructuring of churches and schools for years, and is holding listening sessions this fall for churchgoers to join and add their input and ideas.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
KMOV
Archdiocese of St. Louis calls on region’s Catholics to evangelize and engage as ‘All Things New’ moves forward
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis is peeling back the curtain on its parishes by releasing new workbooks that resemble report cards, this comes as plans for a historic restructuring come into fruition. “It’s all on us. All of us. My role as Archbishop, priests and deacons,...
St. Louis Catholic Church wants to hear feedback on upcoming changes
There are big changes coming to more than 150 Catholic churches in the St. Louis area.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
