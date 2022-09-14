ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

collinsvilledailynews.com

CUSD 10 Third Graders Participate in 2022 STEM Day at CHS

COLLINSVILLE – Over 400 third graders participated in the fun and learning at Collinsville CUSD 10 Third Grade STEM Day at Collinsville High School. The annual event is coordinated by the district’s Science Vertical Team and hosted by the CHS STEM Club. The CHS STEM Day team was...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville School District and SIHF Healthcare Open Health Center At Collinsville Middle School

COLLINSVILLE - SIHF Healthcare and Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 have entered into a new partnership that includes a school-based health center at Collinsville Middle School, 9649 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, Illinois. While a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held September 13, the new partnership began with the opening of the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
northcountynews.org

Bievenue celebrating 50 years at RBI

Red Bud Industries has been a part of the local community since it was started in 1959, and Carol Bievenue has been a part of the company for most of that time. Bievenue started at RBI on Sept. 6, 1972, and while she has opted to work only part time for a while now, just last week she marked her 50th anniversary there.
RED BUD, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Reiniger Scores 11th Goal Late In First Half, Peterson Adds Insurance As Kahoks Top Lancers 2-1

COLLINSVILLE - Adam Reniger scored his 11th goal late in the first half to give Collinsville the lead, then Trey Peterson doubled the lead in the second half before a late Belleville East goal gave the Kahoks some anxious moments, with Collinsville taking a 2-1 win in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Thursday night at Kahok Stadium.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

S.M. Wilson Completes New $11.2 Million R.P. Lumber Center In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed the new $11.2 million R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility provides year-round ice skating, exercise and other recreational activities. The new facility answers the growing demand for “ice time” in the region for hockey, figure skating and recreational skate use. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. Chiodini Architects was the architect. G & W Engineering Corporation was the building engineer. B32 Engineering Group was the ice rink engineer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wsiu.org

Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure

Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
CARBONDALE, IL
5 On Your Side

NASCAR set to return to St. Louis region

MADISON, Ill. — NASCAR’s highest level of competition will rev up its engine again in the St. Louis region next year. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, said Wednesday the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will return to the facility in 2023. That comes after WWT Raceway in June hosted the first iteration of the event, marking the NASCAR Cup Series' debut in the St. Louis region.
MADISON, IL
edglentoday.com

Local 618 Clothing Designers, Brandy Smith And Kelly Schlechte, To Show Off Their Designs At The Art Of Fashion Show In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theater will celebrate “The Art of Fashion” on Saturday, September 24th. This will be the 9th annual Art of Fashion runway show and it will showcase the fashions of 12+ Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs, and curators. Two Edwardsville moms, Brandy Smith, and Kelly Schlechte, are especially excited to participate.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

