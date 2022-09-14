IowaWINS and the First Presbyterian Church of Mt Pleasant are hosting Carmen Elena Dias Anzora from El Salvador, an international peacemaker who is part of a group of seven individuals touring the country for the next month with the PC(USA)’s Peacemaking Program. Ms. Anzora will be visiting the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 27. Ms. Anzora will give a presentation about her work at 4:30 PM, and a potluck dinner will follow afterwards at 5:30 PM. The Presbyterian Peacemaking Program makes it possible for leaders from overseas partner denominations and organizations to visit Presbyterian congregations and institutions in the U.S. to bear witness and interpret peace and justice issues.

