Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Sends Some Lead Down Range in Badass Footage From Her ‘Date Night’
Mike Fisher took his wife, Carrie Underwood, on a date recently. But before they went to dinner and a movie or whatever other activities may have been on the itinerary, they made a stop. They visited a range, and Carrie took the opportunity to fire off some rounds. Check out that Mike Fisher shared video below.
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Girls' Day Out: Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Spend Quality Time Together On Shopping Trip
Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet Affleck have been strengthening their bond. On Saturday, September, 10, just a few weeks after the Selena star and Ben Affleck exchanged vows, the duo were photographed on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. Article continues below advertisement. In photos from the outing, Lopez rocked...
Neil Diamond Personally Curates New Christmas Compilation
For more than 30 years, Neil Diamond has released his own renditions of holiday classics. Now, the “Cracklin’ Rosie” singer is releasing a curated collection of his favorite holiday songs, featuring tracks pulled from his previous four holiday albums for A Neil Diamond Christmas, out Oct. 28.
Slow Burn: How Elton John's "Candle in the Wind '97"—the Best-Selling Single in Music History—Became a Royal Relic
Famously performed at and written for Princess Diana’s funeral, Sir Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind ‘97” remains the biggest-selling chart hit of all time (since the charts began in the 1950s). The song sold a colossal 33 million copies, is still the only single ever to receive a Diamond certification in the United States, and spent a remarkable three years in Canada’s Top 20.
jambroadcasting.com
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Glass Animals honored in new ‘Guinness World Records’ book
Guinness World Records salutes The Weeknd, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in its latest edition. Adele is the solo artist with the most Album of the Year Brit Awards — with three thanks to 30 — and is the first Best British Artist winner, the BRIT’s new gender-neutral category. “Easy on Me” is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify; it racked up nearly 20 million streams after it was released October 15.
Guitar World Magazine
How Elvis destroyed his session guitarist's acoustic by kicking a gun out of his bodyguard's hand
The King of Rock and Roll was a keen student of karate, and caused considerable collateral damage while showcasing a move during a session at Nashville's RCA Studios. Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic offers a rich insight into the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and has brought his iconic catalog of songs to the attention of a brand-new generation of fans.
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
TODAY.com
Derek Hough dishes on wedding plans — and the 1 person who better perform
Derek Hough is juggling a lot these days. Between headlining the Las Vegas residency “Derek Hough: No Limit” and returning as a judge on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the award-winning choreographer also has his hands full wedding planning with his fiancée and fellow professional dancer, Hayley Erbert.
Beatles’ Revolver reissue shows band in new light: ‘This is the record where we were each most ourselves’
As the landmark 1966 album comes out again with revealing out-takes, two key figures tell of its enduring magic
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
No wonder she looked so great! La Brea star Natalie Zea was given a glam makeover by Angelina Jolie's fashion expert as she stunned in pink while presenting at the Emmys
Blonde bombshell Natalie Zea stunned as she showed up to her first ever Emmy Awards on Monday evening. That's because the actress got a do-over by Angelina Jolie's expert stylist Jen Rade, who has delivered some of the Oscar-winner's top red carpet looks. The Texas-born Zea was as a solo...
jambroadcasting.com
New Music Friday: Madonna, Carly Rae Jepsen and Michelle Branch
Madonna dropped a new remix of her 2005 hit song “Hung Up” featuring Dominican rapper Tokischa, which she first performed in June as part of her Pride celebration. The track is slowed and more rhythmic, channeling an electronic Reggaeton vibe. Carly Rae Jepsen released “Talking to Yourself, the...
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
withguitars.com
Mills returns with his latest single “On The Weekend,”
“His songs are personable, relatable, and carry captivating melodies that get stuck in your head even after the first listen” – Earmilk. “Mills simplifies even the most complex emotions into a coherent stream of consciousness” – Ones to Watch. “…straight-up, no fuss tunes that instantly stick”...
jambroadcasting.com
Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle unveil plans for their holiday tours
Like it or not, the holidays are around the corner and both Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle are gearing up for their very own Christmas tours. Harry invited fans to spend the holidays with him on his recently unveiled A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour. The outing, which he announced Thursday, kicks off in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 18 and runs through Christmas Eve, with a December 24 stint in San Francisco.
