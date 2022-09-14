ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
American Songwriter

Neil Diamond Personally Curates New Christmas Compilation

For more than 30 years, Neil Diamond has released his own renditions of holiday classics. Now, the “Cracklin’ Rosie” singer is releasing a curated collection of his favorite holiday songs, featuring tracks pulled from his previous four holiday albums for A Neil Diamond Christmas, out Oct. 28.
Mental_Floss

Slow Burn: How Elton John's "Candle in the Wind '97"—the Best-Selling Single in Music History—Became a Royal Relic

Famously performed at and written for Princess Diana’s funeral, Sir Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind ‘97” remains the biggest-selling chart hit of all time (since the charts began in the 1950s). The song sold a colossal 33 million copies, is still the only single ever to receive a Diamond certification in the United States, and spent a remarkable three years in Canada’s Top 20.
jambroadcasting.com

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Glass Animals honored in new ‘Guinness World Records’ book

Guinness World Records salutes The Weeknd, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in its latest edition. Adele is the solo artist with the most Album of the Year Brit Awards — with three thanks to 30 — and is the first Best British Artist winner, the BRIT’s new gender-neutral category. “Easy on Me” is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify; it racked up nearly 20 million streams after it was released October 15.
Guitar World Magazine

How Elvis destroyed his session guitarist's acoustic by kicking a gun out of his bodyguard's hand

The King of Rock and Roll was a keen student of karate, and caused considerable collateral damage while showcasing a move during a session at Nashville's RCA Studios. Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic offers a rich insight into the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and has brought his iconic catalog of songs to the attention of a brand-new generation of fans.
TODAY.com

Derek Hough dishes on wedding plans — and the 1 person who better perform

Derek Hough is juggling a lot these days. Between headlining the Las Vegas residency “Derek Hough: No Limit” and returning as a judge on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the award-winning choreographer also has his hands full wedding planning with his fiancée and fellow professional dancer, Hayley Erbert.
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Daily Mail

No wonder she looked so great! La Brea star Natalie Zea was given a glam makeover by Angelina Jolie's fashion expert as she stunned in pink while presenting at the Emmys

Blonde bombshell Natalie Zea stunned as she showed up to her first ever Emmy Awards on Monday evening. That's because the actress got a do-over by Angelina Jolie's expert stylist Jen Rade, who has delivered some of the Oscar-winner's top red carpet looks. The Texas-born Zea was as a solo...
jambroadcasting.com

New Music Friday: Madonna, Carly Rae Jepsen and Michelle Branch

Madonna dropped a new remix of her 2005 hit song “Hung Up” featuring Dominican rapper Tokischa, which she first performed in June as part of her Pride celebration. The track is slowed and more rhythmic, channeling an electronic Reggaeton vibe. Carly Rae Jepsen released “Talking to Yourself, the...
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together

It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
withguitars.com

Mills returns with his latest single “On The Weekend,”

“His songs are personable, relatable, and carry captivating melodies that get stuck in your head even after the first listen” – Earmilk. “Mills simplifies even the most complex emotions into a coherent stream of consciousness” – Ones to Watch. “…straight-up, no fuss tunes that instantly stick”...
jambroadcasting.com

Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle unveil plans for their holiday tours

Like it or not, the holidays are around the corner and both Harry Connick Jr. and Lauren Daigle are gearing up for their very own Christmas tours. Harry invited fans to spend the holidays with him on his recently unveiled A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour. The outing, which he announced Thursday, kicks off in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 18 and runs through Christmas Eve, with a December 24 stint in San Francisco.
