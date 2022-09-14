Read full article on original website
Democrat Mike Collier talks campaign to unseat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: 'I’m building a coalition across the aisle'
TEXAS — The race for what's arguably the most powerful position in Texas — lieutenant governor — is heating up. Democrat Mike Collier is once again trying to unseat Republican incumbent Dan Patrick. But now Collier is playing up his past as a former Republican to pull off an upset.
From Texas to Uganda: What’s next for 'Juneteenth Hero' Opal Lee
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — In July I got a phone call, “Lupe, it’s Opal. When are you taking your vacation this summer?”. When the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ Ms. Opal Lee herself invites you to join her on a trip to Alabama, you say yes, and hope your news director approves the idea.
Zeldin criticizes Hochul for awarding lucrative contract to donor
On the campaign trail, the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a no bid contract for COVID-19 tests she awarded to a campaign donor. Last year, the Hochul administration paid $637 Million for 52 million tests. But according to the Albany Times Union, the...
Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip
The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
Willie Rosas serves as inspiration as first Hispanic mayor in NYS
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas broke barriers as the first Hispanic person to be elected mayor of any city in New York. Rosas is a familiar face in the city of Dunkirk. He was born and raised here, but doesn’t forget his Puerto Rican roots. “So this is the little...
Niagara County lawmakers look to overturn state gun laws
Niagara County lawmakers are in the process of overturning Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws. The county legislature unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution opposing the new gun control measures. It gives them the ability to take appropriate legal action to overturn the law, which includes working alongside other counties.
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
Comptroller: New York needs to boost personal financial education
New York state is not doing enough to help its residents save for the future or an emergency and pay off debt, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found in an audit released this week. The audit comes after 2 1/2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic have roiled the economy and rising...
New York advances decarbonized buildings law
New York regulators on Thursday began the first steps toward enacting a measure meant to expand the construction of buildings that have a much lower carbon footprint. The efforts by the state Public Service Commission are part of an enacting a broader series of provisions to reduce the state's use of fossil fuels in the coming decades and transition to cleaner and more renewable forms of energy.
Retail cannabis stores on track to start opening in New York by the end of 2022
Nearly a year and a half after the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law, Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, told Capital Tonight that the office is working on licensing retailers for the legal cannabis market with a prioritization on small and medium businesses. Alexander said the first retailers are “fully on track” to open by the end of 2022 with more on the way in the new year.
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
New fishing regulations help clear up confusion on the water
NEW BERN, N.C. — Fishing is a huge part of the culture in North Carolina, but fishing regulations are always changing both inland and on the coast. Law enforcement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that protecting fish is a priority, and the agency has adopted the N.C. Division of Fisheries' rules in an effort to bring consistency for anglers.
