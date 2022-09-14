Read full article on original website
Hutchinson man hospitalized after 3-vehicle rear-end crash
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Friday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Chrysler Imperial driven by Lane David Archer, 27, Hutchinson, was traveling on Haven Road at E Trail West Road. The driver failed to stop for...
KHP: Driver intentionally hit car in Barber County double-fatal crash, victims identified
Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Barber County.
kfdi.com
Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge
A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
KWCH.com
2 killed following chase, crash in Barber County
The students join dozens of other students from around Kansas who also made the cut. Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner...
Former Great Bend woman dies in KC crash
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
Reno County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of found cattle
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is looking for the owner of found cattle. “We were unable to locate the owner and would appreciate your help in finding where they belong,” the RCSO said in a Facebook post. According to the RCSO, on Monday, Sept. 12, two cattle were found […]
adastraradio.com
McPherson Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash Southwest of Medora
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A McPherson man died of injuries sustained in a Tuesday afternoon crash on K-61 near Medora. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Michael L. Godwin, 46 of McPherson, was Northbound on K-61 southwest of the Medora Road/85th Avenue exit just after 2 p.m. when for unknown reasons his 1997 GMC Van went through the median, across the southbound lanes of K-61 and into the northwest ditch.
kiowacountysignal.com
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
Amtrak's SW Chief resumes service Friday across Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amtrak Service continues to move forward again after the potential strike by freight railroad workers was averted. According to Marc Magliari of Amtrak, the Southwest Chief will begin running its full schedule again on Friday. That means the first westbound train for Hutchinson will be Saturday morning and the first eastbound train will be on Sunday.
Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
KAKE TV
'Things went from bad to worse': Conflicting accounts in crisis over Halloween show falling apart
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE)- A Hutchinson man and Park City woman are both blaming the other as being responsible for the downfall of a planned Halloween-themed show falling apart. Jack Sandberg told KAKE News Wednesday he was disappointed by how he said the situation unfolded. Sandburg said he owned and operated Horror Wood Haunt for twelve years, before giving the show up in 2015 to pursue other opportunities.
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends
HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
