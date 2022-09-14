Read full article on original website
Hugely Popular Rochester Consignment Store Sold
A beloved store in Rochester Minnesota has changed hands; kismet has been sold to Jes Peterson, who said no major changes will be made, and the entire staff will stay on. The announcement was made by the former owner, Penny Bracken, on the kismet Facebook page. Today the ownership of...
Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Southeast Minnesota on Friday
It's not every day that celebrities show up in Southeast Minnesota but this Friday, September 16th, head over to Austin, Minnesota because there is going to be a sighting. Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Austin, Minnesota on Friday. Everyone is invited on Friday to Austin, Minnesota for the "Our Hometown...
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
Autopsy – Singer’s Death in Rochester Caused by Chloroethane
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An autopsy has determined the recent death of a well-known Scottish singer and actor in Rochester was caused by the inhalation of a chemical compound most commonly used in industrial processes. The southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has ruled the death of 41-year-old Darius...
It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.
Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
90 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota Ghost Town Bar For Sale
For $200,000 you could own a bar and grill in one of Minnesota's Ghost Towns, on the Martin County / Faribault County line (90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota). On a recent road trip, my girlfriend and I stopped at The Derby for a drink (beer for me, sasparilla for my sweetie-pie). It was everything I could have hoped for from a small-town bar and grill, and even some things I never would have imagined.
Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
New Dennis Hanson Memorial Bench Installed at Rochester City Hall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new amenity was added at Government Center in downtown Rochester on Tuesday. A memorial bench honoring the late Dennis Hanson was installed outside the main entrance to City Hall. Hanson died on June 27, 2012, while he was serving in his second term and preparing to campaign for his third term as City Council President. He first joined the City Council, as a political newcomer, in 1999 when he was elected to represent the city's First Ward.
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location
Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Deadline Approaching for Flu Shot Sign-up at Rochester Schools
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Parents and guardians of students at Rochester Public Schools have until Wednesday night if they wish to register their child for a flu vaccine at school. RPS has partnered up with local health clinics to provide shots at the district’s elementary and middle schools. The doses...
New Event to Showcase Local Iowa Artists Just 60 Minutes from Rochester
Coming up in November is a brand new event created to showcase local Iowa artists as well as local Iowa businesses. And the event is taking place just an hour from Rochester, MN so easy for a day trip to check out what they have and do a little shopping!
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
Detour Set for Broadway in Downtown Rochester this Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Northbound lanes on part of Broadway Ave. South in downtown Rochester are set to close this week. An announcement from Rochester Public Works says the northbound lanes between 2nd and 3rd Streets Southeast will close from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to 4th St. Southeast then 3rd Ave. Southeast and finally onto 2nd St. Southeast before returning back to Broadway Ave. South.
