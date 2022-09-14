LeBron James calls out NBA over Robert Sarver

LeBron James: Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of

Robert Sarver bought the Suns for $401 million twenty years ago.

The Suns are worth $1.8 billion today.

Just force that awful man to sell, he’ll be fine. – 11:07 PM

#Suns All-Star Chris Paul ‘horrified and disappointed’ with Robert Sarver investigation results azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:51 PM

LeBron and CP3 both understand 1) the power of their voices and 2) the need to address the Sarver investigation now and not wait for Media Day.

I’ve said it before and will keep saying the league is lucky to have those two. – 9:25 PM

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Feigen: NBA’s double standard for owners on full display with Robert Sarver suspension ift.tt/HIuvCDc – 9:18 PM

LeBron says NBA “definitely got this wrong” with Sarver; Adam Silver defends decision nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/14/leb… – 9:18 PM

Was on @NBCNewsNow live last night talking Robert Sarver investigation. #Suns pic.twitter.com/feFvzGyB91 – 8:36 PM

New story: LeBron James says the NBA “definitely got this wrong” when it comes to the punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver es.pn/3LgQNiX – 8:28 PM

Today Adam Silver defended his punishment of Robert Sarver. More on that: nytimes.com/2022/09/14/spo… – 8:16 PM

New column at @RoseGardenReprt (free and unlocked) on the Robert Sarver punishment serving as a reminder of how difficult it is to get rid of an owner rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/cant-fire-ow… – 7:51 PM

Take action?

Demonstrations?

New ownership?

Business as usual?

Anything is possible, but which one is more/least likely to happen with Phoenix #Suns now that the Robert Sarver investigation has ended with him receiving one-year suspension, $10M fine. https://t.co/B1R8h4SIoQ pic.twitter.com/klORUaLyi5 – 7:49 PM

Statement from Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director of @TheNBPA, about the “horrible” conduct from Suns owner Robert Sarver to @andscape @espn who she believes “should never hold a managerial position within our league again.” pic.twitter.com/q4uEU7Ke6h – 7:49 PM

NBA commissioner Adam Silver explains why Suns owner Robert Sarver received only a one-year ban

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-c… – 7:41 PM

He didn’t mean it? NBA finds excuses for “inexcusable” behavior, with league’s double standard on full display with Robert Sarver suspension houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:11 PM

Story: As criticism mounts, NBA commissioner Adam Silver defends his punishment of Robert Sarver & vouches for embattled Suns owner @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/09… – 7:10 PM

Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of – 6:54 PM

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 NBA ‘What If?!?’ Moments: Atlantic Division

—Robert Sarver (1:32)

—Celtics (16:47)

—Nets (19:16)

—Knicks (21:28)

—76ers (24:37)

—Raptors (26:33)

📺 https://t.co/K9k8wlt8my pic.twitter.com/tyyKbKhuFH – 6:35 PM

Unpacked the league’s flimsy response to the Robert Sarver investigation with @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/5anJwt… – 6:31 PM

‘Full circle’: Donovan Mitchell, a lifelong LeBron fan, hopes to return #Cavs to glory days @spidamitchell @LouisvilleMBB @Utah Jazz beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:27 PM

New ESPN story: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he “doesn’t know how to measure” the punishment the league handed down to Robert Sarver in comparison to what would happen to any team or league employee. “There’s no neat answer here.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

‘Very different’: #NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses Robert Sarver-Donald Sterling comparisons #Suns https://t.co/oJ27s9NPsy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Ntaegke7Qj – 6:18 PM

What does the NBA’s punishment of Robert Sarver implicate for the future?

@Rob Mahoney and @Seerat Sohi examine the investigation: open.spotify.com/episode/5anJwt… – 6:13 PM

The big takeaway reiterated by Robert Sarver’s league-mandated discipline: If it’s going to be nearly impossible to remove an owner for misconduct, the approval process has to identify that potential before someone is allowed the “rights” of ownership. – 5:45 PM

The year suspension began yesterday.

The process has begun to identify another team owner to act as “Interim Governor.”

So what’s next for Phoenix #Suns following conclusion of Robert Sarver investigation?

Any and everything is possible. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:42 PM

Robert Sarver vs. Donald Sterling: Both #NBA owners behaved badly, so why was only one banned for life? (via @iam_DanaScott) #Suns #Clippers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:35 PM

I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @John Ireland from 1-4pm PT. We’re talking Lakers, Westbrook, Dodgers, Adam Silver’s Robert Sarver presser, Rams, The Golden Girls and more. Listen up! AK – 4:23 PM

What was the difference in how NBA punished Donald Sterling and Robert Sarver?

Adam Silver: “It’s not strong enough. It’s beyond the pale in every possible way to use language and behave that way but that was wholly of a different content than what we saw in that earlier case.” pic.twitter.com/i1XZtwrY35 – 4:20 PM

Adam Silver said his punishment for Robert Sarver was based in part on mitigating information he was privy to from investigation that he said offered him context. “What I have access to is a bit different than the public,” he said, because investigators offered confidentiality. pic.twitter.com/TJ9YD1ICpX – 4:02 PM

LeBron and Peja’s kids teaming up in Eugene? news.scorebooklive.com/recruiting/202… – 3:48 PM

Adam Silver said neither he nor anyone in NBA knew about Robert Sarver’s behavior before @Baxter Holmes report. Investigation found Sarver sent an email to league office in 2016 using the N-word. Silver said that was in “context…he was reporting about particular behavior of a player.” – 3:48 PM

Commissioner Adam Silver spoke Wednesday about the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver.

“I was in disbelief to a certain extent about what I learned that had transpired over the last 18 years in the Suns organization.” pic.twitter.com/SfXrxtBG4s – 3:31 PM

Adam Silver said he had the option to punish Robert Sarver longer, but believed one year was appropriate. Silver said Sarver’s “level of remorse, at least expressed to me, was taking complete accountability and seemed fully remorseful.” – 3:29 PM

Adam Silver said the NBA did not know about Robert Sarver’s behavior before ESPN’s article. Said it had not been reported to them prior to that point – 3:29 PM

Adam Silver confirms he had the option to give Robert Sarver a longer suspension. On Sarver’s statement yesterday, Silver said Sarver took “full accountability” and is “remorseful.” – 3:27 PM

“There’s no question, he’s on notice. He knows that.” – Adam Silver on whether he believes Robert Sarver will actually change his behavior during his suspension.

Adds that most of those incidents were in the past – 3:27 PM

Adam Silver said he had the option to go longer than a one-year suspension for Robert Sarver but landed on that length, noting it’s the second-longest suspension in NBA history.

As for his remorse, Silver said Sarver was taking “complete accountability” and seemed remorseful – 3:26 PM

That time LeBron thought Austin Rivers wanted to fight 😅😭 pic.twitter.com/9nCUKs8YEz – 3:20 PM

Adam Silver maintained that Robert Sarver has “evolved” and that the documented incidents of racism & sexism happened much earlier in his tenure. – 3:16 PM

Reporters in New York are asking very good questions to Adam Silver about the Robert Sarver investigation and punishment. – 3:13 PM

Adam Silver says that at no point during this process did he discuss with Robert Sarver the possibility of him voluntarily choosing to sell the Phoenix Suns. – 3:13 PM

When asked if he believes that Robert Sarver had no race or gender based animus, as the investigative report found, Adam Silver says: “I accept their work.” – 3:10 PM

Adam Silver more on Robert Sarver’s ruling: “I don’t have the right to take away his team.” Silver added “there’s a legal process in taking away someone’s team” and didn’t feel there was enough in the case to pursue that. – 3:10 PM

In being asked why Robert Sarver was treated differently than any employee of the NBA or a team, Silver says he believes the consequences are “severe” for Robert Sarver in this situation.

“There is no neat answer here.” – 3:08 PM

Adam Silver said “there are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee,” when explaining why Robert Sarver can keep his NBA team while an employee who did what he did would be fired.

“It’s different than holding a job.” – 3:07 PM

Pressed on why Robert Sarver wouldn’t be fired when any of us would be for doing many of the things Sarver did, Adam Silver said, “There are particular rights here of someone who owns an NBA team compared to an employee.”

“I don’t have the right to take away his team.” – 3:07 PM

Adam Silver says the difference between the Robert Sarver punishment and with Donald Sterling is “the context” with the privileged information he has that was not in the report and with Sterling’s incident being fully public. – 3:04 PM

Adam Silver on Robert Sarver’s case vs Donald Sterling: “There was a realism to it that you have audio. It puts everyone in the same position I was in. We were all looking at the same record. This case is very different.” – 3:02 PM

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, sounding somewhat defensive, describes Robert Sarver’s behavior as “indefensible” and “inexcusable” but cites “totality” of information, including some he has that is not public that brings nuance for choosing the punishment announced yesterday. – 3:02 PM

Asked about the difference between Robert Sarver and Donald Sterling situations, Adam Silver points to the nature of Sterling’s recording, how quickly it disseminated and and the “realism of the audio” once everyone heard it. With Sarver, he said he’s acknowledged his behavior – 3:02 PM

NBA commissioner Adam Silver (paraphrasing) on Robert Sarver: Said he’s in disbelief, disheartened and apologized to Suns employees. Absolutely no excuse for it. Called conduct indefensible but thought he was dealt with in fair manner. – 3:00 PM

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stands by punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: “The conduct is indefensible but I feel like we dealt with it in a fair manner.” – 2:58 PM

Adam Silver on Robert Sarver’s punishment: “The conduct is indefensible, but I feel we dealt with it in a fair manner.” – 2:58 PM

Adam Silver on the Robert Sarver investigation: “Disbelief to a certain extent, saddened…No excuse for it. We addressed it.” – 2:57 PM

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver holding the Board of Governors press conference, which surely will include questions about the Phoenix Suns & Robert Sarver on.nba.com/3BdYulz – 2:57 PM

“I was in disbelief to a certain extent about what I learned. … I was saddened by it. … the conduct is indefensible.” — Adam Silver, re Robert Sarver. – 2:57 PM

At the Board of Governors press conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says “From a personal standpoint, I was in disbelief to a certain extent about what I learned” about the situation with the Suns and owner Robert Sarver – 2:57 PM

Adam Silver says he was in disbelief, saddened and disheartened by the Robert Sarver investigation findings. – 2:56 PM

NBA ownership feels like Congress. You don’t bring Robert Sarver keeping his team to a vote unless you KNOW you have 2/3’s support. Seems wise to assume NBA owners don’t want to set that standard. So, Sarver will stay. sports.yahoo.com/robert-sarvers… – 10:46 AM

🎂 Happy 33rd birthday to Jimmy Butler!

📊 690 GP, 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.1 APG

🎯 46.0 FG%, 84.1 FT%

⭐️ 6x (2015-2018, 2020, 2022)

🏆 2015 MIP

Butler and LeBron James are the only players to lead their team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks in an NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/n9UoJLaCgx – 9:01 AM

Stephen Curry is set to sign a lifetime contract with Under Armour 💰

The deal should be in a similar range to the one LeBron James has signed with Nike:

basketnews.com/news-177941-st… – 2:12 AM

NBA’s slap on the wrist for Suns owner Robert Sarver is a slap in the face for employees who came forward – https://t.co/0xT3o45P1Q via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/uVTBnrkP9f – 12:25 AM

What should we make of the NBA’s ruling on Suns owner Robert Sarver? I break that down & more with @howaboutafresca & @SwollenDome on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 9:20 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 12:09 AM

Robert Sarver has no business being in the NBA but for his financial stake in it.

From @Ben Rohrbach ➡️ https://t.co/3SYHkSsWFu pic.twitter.com/QQ2PxUR4Pm – 11:00 PM

The NBA still has a Robert Sarver problem: theringer.com/nba/2022/9/13/… – 9:03 PM

Robert Sarver investigation posts:

Sarver gets year suspension, $10M fine https://t.co/l4KSt9iWnk

Sarver disagrees with ‘some of the particulars’ https://t.co/9jy0M4CEXx

Rev. Sharpton calls for owners to oust Sarver https://t.co/ZaIJn91Aia

Sterling 2.0 https://t.co/CreFLHOjsR pic.twitter.com/IDQzStZNLH – 8:25 PM

2nd day of PTOs this wk:

4-mile morning run.

Breakfast.

#NBA announces results of #Suns owner Robert Sarver investigation.

Wrote 4 stories.

Interview with NBC News Now about investigation.

Game plan for tomorrow.

Up next:.Order pizza, put feet up, watch Marshall-ND replay pic.twitter.com/J8brhmEbFe – 8:19 PM

On today’s Robert Sarver news, the NBA’s ugly message to those who came forward, and how unfair it is for the onus to be on everyone else to hold him accountable: bit.ly/3RHp0uJ – 8:02 PM

behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it. -via Twitter @KingJames / September 14, 2022

