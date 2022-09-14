ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Htens Reviews

10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You

10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?

Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry

Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
ohmymag.co.uk

Virgo season: These 3 zodiac signs will have the worst time

Now that Virgo season is well underway, you’ll probably want to know if the planetary transits over the next few weeks will treat you kindly or send you in a tailspin. The good news is that these transits—apart from the dreaded Mercury retrograde on September 9th—aren’t too intense. That said, these three zodiac signs may have a more challenging time than the rest:
LIFESTYLE
Jason's World

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists & Sociopaths Target the Vulnerable

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Indicators Of Love Addiction In Dating

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it. In fact, you could say that I was in love with love.

Community Policy